Lake Mead Barrel Remains Identified as Edward Jackson Four Years Later

Human remains discovered inside a rusted metal barrel at Lake Mead in May 2022 belong to Edward Lelburian “Buddy” Jackson, local authorities announced during a press conference. Jackson, who hailed from Arkansas and was last seen in the early 1980s, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to AP reporting featured in VG.

The grim discovery unfolded near Hemenway Harbor after severe regional drought forced a dramatic drop in the water levels of the massive Nevada and Arizona reservoir. As the shoreline retreated, boaters spotted the barrel, exposing forensic evidence that had remained submerged for decades. In the wake of the find, investigators released digital facial reconstructions alongside descriptions of the victim’s clothing—including a short-sleeved shirt, light blue jeans, a silver watch, and blue-and-white tennis shoes—to spark public tips.

About Lake Mead barrel victim identified: Edward “Buddy” Jackson

Genetic Genealogy Unlocks a Decades-Old Silence

The breakthrough in the stagnant homicide investigation came when forensic scientists extracted a bone sample to build a comprehensive genetic kinship profile. Utilizing this DNA profiling, detectives tracked down Jackson’s living relatives, confirming his identity through direct genetic matching, BBC reported. Family members confirmed they last saw Jackson in the early 1980s, though they never officially filed a missing person report.

He traveled around the country. He showed up when he showed up, explained Robert Price, as noted by BBC. Police records show Jackson previously resided in California and faced prior felony charges for arson and conspiracy to commit fraud in Utah, according to AP.

Photo: europesays.com

The Persistent Shadow of Organized Crime Speculation

The method of disposal immediately ignited widespread speculation regarding a connection to historic organized crime in Las Vegas, where the mafia wielded substantial influence until the mid-1980s. Despite the cultural association between barrels and mob executions, local law enforcement emphasizes that no concrete evidence currently links Jackson to organized crime, though investigators refuse to rule out the possibility entirely.

Investigation Milestone Details Source / Reference Discovery Date May 2022 near Hemenway Harbor, Lake Mead VG / AP Identification Date Press Conference VG / The Guardian Cause of Death Single gunshot wound to the head AP Estimated Era of Death Early 1980s AP

Lake Mead experienced a troubling surge in similar discoveries during the 2022 drought, yielding human remains on five separate occasions, with subsequent analysis identifying several victims as drowning casualties. Yet, additional remains continued to surface in the reservoir as recently as August 2026. The case will never be closed until we solve it, Price stated, according to BBC, leaving unanswered questions about who ended Jackson’s life and why his final path led to the waters of Nevada.

🚨 AFTER 4+ YEARS, THE LAKE MEAD BARREL VICTIM HAS A NAME.Authorities identified him as Edward Lelburian Jackson of Arkansas.His remains were found inside a barrel at Lake Mead in 2022. Investigators say he was shot decades ago.His identity is solved. His murder is not. pic.twitter.com/cuivpfgoQn — https://x.com/SinCityLVLocals/status/2110897263405064276