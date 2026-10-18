Lampung Police Contain Terpeka Toll Road Fire After Quick Response

Thick billows of smoke choked visibility along the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road on Friday, October 16, 2026, forcing a temporary shutdown of the Menggala Toll Gate access as brush fires swept across multiple districts in Lampung. The heavy haze, stemming from ongoing forest and land fires locally known as karhutla, impacted sections around Kilometer 180 in Tulang Bawang Regency, testing emergency response teams across the region.

Rapid Response Along the Terpeka Toll Road

Along the Terbanggi Besar-Pematang Panggang-Kayu Agung (Terpeka) Toll Road, a coordinated emergency intervention prevented disaster as flames approached the asphalt at Kilometer 194+600. Personnel from the Highway Patrol Unit (Sat PJR) of the Lampung Regional Police Directorate of Traffic spotted the blaze during routine patrols at approximately 11:50 a.m. local time on Friday, as tribratanews.lampung.polri.go.id reported. The fire, which was known at around 11:50 a.m., was successfully extinguished at 1:45 p.m.

By 12:20 p.m., highway patrol officers alongside Bravo Ranting 1 Terpeka field operators erected safety warning signs to alert approaching motorists to the severe visibility drops. Five minutes later, a specialized water tank unit arrived at the scene to commence direct suppression efforts. According to the Lampung Regional Police Public Relations Head, Yuni Iswandari Yuyun, the priority remained safeguarding drivers and neutralizing traffic hazards while crews worked to box in the flames. She stated, Personel segera melakukan langkah penanganan setelah menerima informasi adanya kebakaran lahan. Prioritas utama adalah memastikan keselamatan pengguna jalan dan mencegah potensi gangguan lalu lintas, on Saturday, October 17, 2026. She also noted, Kami mengapresiasi respons cepat seluruh personel dan petugas terkait. Penanganan dilakukan secara bersama-sama sehingga api berhasil dipadamkan dan situasi dapat kembali normal, and added, Apabila melihat kebakaran di sekitar jalan tol, masyarakat diharapkan segera melaporkannya kepada petugas. Jangan melakukan tindakan yang justru membahayakan diri sendiri maupun pengguna jalan lainnya.

Photo: VIVA Lampung

The firefighting effort concluded successfully, according to Sat PJR Chief AKBP Indra Gilang Kusuma, who noted that the rapid containment prevented any secondary traffic accidents or major gridlock along the affected corridors. He stated, Alhamdulillah, api berhasil dipadamkan pada pukul 13.45 WIB. Selama penanganan berlangsung, tidak terjadi kemacetan maupun kecelakaan lalu lintas, dan situasi kembali normal.

Expanding Blazes Across Tulang Bawang and Lampung Tengah

While the Terpeka Toll Road incident was brought under control within hours, provincial disaster authorities were managing a wider front. The Lampung Provincial Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) confirmed that crews handled two wildfire (Karhutla) spots across Tulangbawang and Central Lampung regencies, where social media footage captured dense smoke closing visibility around the Menggala toll gate area. The karhutla at this location went viral on social media due to thick smoke blocking visibility around the Menggala toll gate road.

In Tulang Bawang, the fire zones centered near Kagungan Rahayu in Menggala district, specifically located at coordinates -4.4638 S and 105.19361 E and the surrounding area.

Photo: Pemerintah Provinsi Lampung

Operator PT Hutama Karya (Persero) deployed five dedicated water tank trucks equipped with firefighting hoses across the Terpeka route to assist the provincial response. Concurrently, government data from Tulang Bawang Regency highlighted that vegetation along both flanks of the highway in Menggala Selatan had suffered significant scorching following initial flare-ups first detected the previous day, Thursday, October 15, 2026, while authorities confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the disaster.

Infrastructure Vulnerabilities and Ongoing Investigations

The convergence of dry seasonal weather and unchecked land clearance has placed critical transportation infrastructure under severe stress. While disaster management officials continue to monitor high-risk zones through the Regional Disaster Operations Control Center (Pusdalops PB), the exact spark points for several of these grass and brush fires remain undetermined.

Provincial authorities reiterated strict prohibitions against open burning for land preparation, noting that commercial holders of Business Rights (HGU) and local planters must adhere strictly to environmental regulations. As investigation teams work to identify the root causes of the widespread flare-ups, traffic authorities continue to advise motorists on the Trans-Sumatra highway to maintain reduced speeds, use headlights during low-visibility patches, and strictly follow instructions issued by frontline emergency personnel.

Additional Containment Efforts in Tulang Bawang

Local reporting details that the dry season grass fires also crept toward the Plasma Bawang Sakti Oil Palm Plantation Block V in Panca Karsa Purna Jaya Village, Banjar Baru District, Tulang Bawang Regency, after originating along the marshland edge of the Pidada River. The incident began when Suyitno, Head of Security for Plasma Bawang Sakti, received a phone call from a Banjar Agung Village resident named Mudir informing him of a fire on the marshland bordering the palm plantation. Police officers Aiptu Mairizal Efendi and Aiptu Nyoman Jajak checked the crime scene to verify conditions and gather information, and the fire was ultimately extinguished through joint efforts by police, plantation employees, and the Fire Department (Damkar) on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.