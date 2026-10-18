Heitor Returns to Seek Arthur’s Death Truth

As the drama in Quem Ama Cuida reaches a critical moment for the week of October 19 to 24, viewers face a slate of corporate corruption investigations, family pressure, and a legal acquittal. The central tension peaks during a corporate audit meeting at A.Brandão Joias, where protagonist Adriana uncovers millions in financial fraud tied to the administration of Ingrid and Ulisses.

The unfolding events combine criminal investigations with personal vendettas, featuring the return of Heitor, who demands answers regarding the death of Arthur, and a legal turnaround orchestrated by Pedro. The week’s trajectory sets up fierce confrontations, shifting alliances, and sudden twists among the core cast.

Corporate Fraud Exposed at A.Brandão Joias

The corporate conflict ignites during an audit meeting at A.Brandão Joias, where Adriana reveals multi-million-dollar embezzlements and fraudulent activities under the management of Ingrid and Ulisses. The disclosure triggers widespread crisis within the family and business. While Adriana pledges to identify the individuals responsible for the financial drain, Rafael and Ingrid grow deeply fearful that Heitor will strip them of their assets. Adriana informs the Brandão family that Heitor will participate in the audit meeting.

Parallel conflicts ripple through the company and its associates. Ulisses informs Fábia that he intends to file a contested divorce, and Ulisses later confesses to Lyris that he was the one who diverted money from the jewelry firm. Meanwhile, Silvana accuses Fábia in front of the family of having an affair with Arthur, prompting Ademir to reveal to Fábia that he was already aware of the relationship. André reveals to Pedro and Adriana the information discovered regarding Diná, and Brigitte decides to leave her home, later feeling surprised upon seeing Iuri and Lyris together, while Nicolau clarifies to Brigitte that Iuri is his cousin.

Heitor’s Return and Pilar’s Panic

Tensions surrounding the death of Arthur escalate sharply with the return of Heitor. Visiting Arthur’s gravesite early in the week, Heitor vows to uncover the truth behind his father’s death. His determination throws Pilar into a panic, particularly after the young man announces his decision to move directly into the matriarch’s home to demand answers.

Amid the chaos, César uncovers a medical report regarding his father’s case, confirming that his father was innocent. Rosa asks Joel to make a copy of Francesca’s recipe notebook.

Legal Acquittal and Direct Confrontation

The definitive turning point of the week arrives in the courtroom. Following a unanimous decision by the judges supporting a criminal review petitioned by Pedro, Adriana is formally acquitted of the charges against her and released from conditional status.

Following the court victory, Adriana and her family celebrate the favorable verdict. However, Diná’s delivery of the news leaves Pilar furious. Armed with her newfound freedom, Adriana confronts Pilar directly, warning her rival of an impending expulsion from Arthur’s apartment and sealing the violent dispute with a sharp slap to the villain’s face.

Additional developments weave through the neighborhood and extended families during the week. Mau Mau struggles to keep Felipe at a distance when the young man expresses a desire to meet his family, though the two later share a near-kiss before Mau Mau confides to Adriana that he must confess to Felipe that they are brothers. In other personal storylines, Rafael learns that Andréa is resolved not to return to him, Fernando confides his struggles to Edvaldo and Ivana regarding the pressures of pleasing Diná, and Edvaldo declares his love to Tilde. César grows apprehensive about Rafael's reaction after expressing his opinion on Adriana's innocence, Elenice confronts Tom and decides to visit Adriana, and the soap opera will not be broadcast on Friday, October 23.