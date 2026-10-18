SuperEnalotto Lotto 10eLotto Results October 17, 2026, Leaves Top Jackpot Unclaimed

The numbers are in for Italy’s favorite evening of chance. On Saturday, October 17, 2026, the winning combinations for the SuperEnalotto, Lotto, and 10eLotto draws were published, leaving the coveted top jackpot unclaimed and pushing the prize pool even higher for the next contest.

For the contest marked as number 167 of the SuperEnalotto, the winning combination drawn was 23, 25, 37, 55, 77, and 86. Alongside the core sestina, the Jolly number landed on 80, while the SuperStar number was drawn as 50.

Jackpot Increases After Unclaimed Top Prizes

Saturday night’s drawing yielded no winners for the elusive “6” or the “5+1” category. Instead, the highest prize tier reached was the “5,” with four fortunate players each securing 47,520.55 euros. Meanwhile, three players correctly matched the 4 Stella under the SuperStar category, walking away with 31,682.00 euros each.

The National Lottery New Lotto draw results from Saturday 17 October 2026

Because the main jackpot went untouched, the prize pool climbs from 41.9 million euros to an estimated 42.8 million euros for the next scheduled drawing. This follows a massive jackpot win of over 223 million euros recorded on September 11 in La Valletta Brianza, located in the province of Lecco, keeping national excitement high.

The Wheel-by-Wheel Lotto Results

Alongside the SuperEnalotto, the historic Lotto game rolled out its numbers across all eleven traditional wheels. The winning figures for the Saturday, October 17 session span from northern hubs down to the southern shores:

Photo: giornalelavoce.it

Bari: 11, 35, 78, 39, 36

11, 35, 78, 39, 36 Cagliari: 27, 52, 13, 3, 21

27, 52, 13, 3, 21 Firenze: 51, 87, 73, 53, 67

51, 87, 73, 53, 67 Genova: 63, 67, 70, 1, 5

63, 67, 70, 1, 5 Milano: 44, 49, 21, 22, 48

44, 49, 21, 22, 48 Napoli: 32, 26, 67, 25, 35

32, 26, 67, 25, 35 Palermo: 19, 32, 38, 11, 85

19, 32, 38, 11, 85 Roma: 5, 74, 43, 78, 11

5, 74, 43, 78, 11 Torino: 74, 66, 81, 80, 51

74, 66, 81, 80, 51 Venezia: 12, 51, 63, 9, 84

12, 51, 63, 9, 84 Nazionale: 59, 22, 14, 54, 12

Among the delayed figures tracked across the lottery, the number 66 on the Florence wheel continues its extended absence, missing from drawings according to tracking. Similarly, the number 25 on the Torino wheel remains unpulled.

Evening 10eLotto and Simbolotto Outcomes

The evening session of 10eLotto mirrored the primary Lotto draws, featuring the twenty winning numbers: 5, 11, 12, 13, 19, 26, 27, 32, 35, 44, 49, 51, 52, 63, 66, 67, 73, 74, 78, and 87. The Numero Oro was drawn as 11, while the Doppio Oro featured both 11 and 35.

SuperEnalotto – Draw and results 10/17/2026

For players participating in the associated Simbolotto companion game tied to October’s featured wheel, the five winning symbols drawn for the evening were number 8 (Braghe), number 41 (Buffone), number 24 (Pizza), number 19 (Risata), and number 42 (Caffè).

The next opportunity for players to test their luck across the SuperEnalotto, Lotto, and 10eLotto platforms will arrive on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, when drawings resume at the standard time of 20:00.