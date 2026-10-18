Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon publicly urged the central government and the ruling party to acknowledge the failure of their housing policies on October 18, 2026. Pointing to the one-year anniversary of the October 15 real estate measures enacted by the government of Lee Jae-myung, Oh released a sharp critique via social media, arguing that current officials continue to avoid accountability for an escalating housing supply crunch.

Assessing the Supply Crisis and Administration Metrics

Policy Anniversary: The public rebuke coincides with the one-year mark of the administration’s October 15 real estate package, which Seoul municipal leadership labels a statistical and practical failure.

The public rebuke coincides with the one-year mark of the administration’s October 15 real estate package, which Seoul municipal leadership labels a statistical and practical failure. Institutional Disclosure: The dispute centers on a newly released municipal evaluation tracking two decades of urban planning and development stagnation across South Korea’s capital.

The Two-Decade Urban Planning Autopsy

The core of Mayor Oh’s public statement draws directly from a comprehensive white paper released on October 16 by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Entitled “Evaluation and Reflection of Seoul’s Housing Supply Policy Over 20 Years,” the document was summarized by municipal housing officials during a formal briefing led by Noh No-joon, acting head of the city’s housing bureau, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Oh characterized the white paper as an unvarnished self-examination by municipal bureaucrats.

The text asserts that during Park’s tenure, 389 distinct redevelopment and reconstruction zones were officially dissolved. This administrative action eliminated approximately 430,000 potential housing units during a period when the regional construction sector was actively recovering from the global financial crisis.

Photo: yna.co.kr

Redevelopment Metric Recorded Figure Total Dissolved Zones 389 areas Suppressed Housing Potential 430,000 units Advanced-Stage Cancellations 159 zones (41%)

Advanced Project Cancellations and Regulatory Hostility

The municipal white paper specifies that the cancellations were not limited to early-stage proposals. Out of the 389 dissolved zones, 159 areas—accounting for 41% of the total—had already progressed past the preliminary committee phase, secured union establishment authorizations, or completed project implementation approvals.

Oh asserted that the previous municipal leadership operated under an institutional posture that treated redevelopment and reconstruction as speculative activities rather than vital infrastructure investments. He detailed that administrative revocations relied on questionable execution methods, including the expansive interpretation of municipal ordinances, direct executive overrides against the formal objections of local districts and residents, and resident surveys that incorporated flawed or irregular data points.

Legislative Distribution and Calls for Accountability

Directing his remarks toward members of the ruling Democratic Party, Oh emphasized that lawmakers should review the municipal government’s candid internal accounting of past missteps.

The administration maintains that without a formal reassessment of past housing constraints, market distortions will continue to penalize residential buyers across the capital region.

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