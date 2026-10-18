Elon Musk Donates $158 Million to Senate Leadership Fund

Elon Musk has emerged as the biggest known donor of the 2026 midterm elections, pouring more than $276 million into Republican groups since July. Federal Election Commission filings reveal that his contributions include $158 million directed to the Senate Leadership Fund, which funneled the funds into Texas PAC to support Attorney General Ken Paxton against Democratic challenger James Talarico.

The disclosures, released ahead of the third-quarter FEC filing deadline, showcase a massive financial intervention by the world’s richest person as the GOP fights to maintain its four-seat majority in the Senate. Musk’s spending this cycle has already surpassed the approximately $290 million he spent during the 2024 presidential election, bringing his known federal political giving for the 2025-26 cycle to roughly $366 million, CNBC reported.

Elon Musk gave $158M to SLF in September, in two installments. The day after each donation, SLF transferred the same amount to Texas PAC, the biggest spender in #TXSEN.How the richest man in the world reshaped Texas' Senate racew/ @serrano_alej https://t.co/0mp5USDY2e — https://x.com/birenbomb/status/2110878303418826817

The Mechanics of the Texas Super PAC Transfers

The scale of Musk’s financial backing became clear through a series of rapid contributions in September. On Sept. 9, the opening day of the GOP midterm convention in Dallas, Musk contributed $75 million to the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), according to federal filings. One day later, SLF transferred that exact sum to Texas PAC, a group established in August 2026 to back Paxton.

The pattern repeated later that month. On Sept. 23, Musk contributed an additional $83 million to SLF, which transferred the sum to Texas PAC the following day. According to filings, Texas PAC reported receiving a total of $158 million from these two transactions, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the funds raised by SLF for the effort, as noted by WIRED. Separately, Musk donated $10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC, another committee backing Paxton.

This election is not just Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s about Musk and other oligarchs buying our government, undermining democracy and making themselves even richer with Trump’s anti-worker policies. Here are the top 10 contributors, 9 of whom are Republicans:Elon Musk… — https://x.com/BernieSanders/status/2111159177250787764

These transfers allowed the primary Senate Republican super PAC to support Paxton without pulling vital resources away from competitive races in North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Ohio, Kansas, and Alaska. Axios reported that when Musk’s team and SLF analyzed polling data and found Paxton’s chances dwindling, Musk stepped in with the multi-million-dollar injections.

Building a Presidential-Level Field Operation

Beyond his contributions to Senate races, Musk has heavily financed a vast canvassing operation through America PAC. According to WIRED, America PAC spent $76.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, including $35.8 million dedicated to field operations designed to drive voter turnout among Donald Trump’s core base across all seven Senate battleground states and several House races.

Photo: ABC News

This ground game rivals the operation America PAC ran during the 2024 presidential cycle, effectively serving as a shadow Republican National Committee. Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for America PAC, defended the expansive spending in a statement provided to the New York Times: “If Democrats take control of Washington and win key gubernatorial and attorney general races this November, then America risks becoming a socialist, woke and borderless country.”

From July to September, Musk also gave $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, $10 million to the Republican Governors Association, and $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association, according to CNBC and other reports.

After spending $290 million to elect Trump in 2024, Elon Musk is now spending $369 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress.Vote NO on Musk, YES for democracy.Stop Musk and Republicans from maintaining their rubber-stamp Congress for Trump’s disastrous policies. — https://x.com/BernieSanders/status/2111125382053130748

Unprecedented Spending Against Historic Fundraising Records

The financial influx arrives as Republican candidates face formidable fundraising tallies from Democrats in key races. In Texas, Talarico raised $64 million in the third quarter—setting a historic record for Senate fundraising—while Paxton raised $18 million during the same period, according to FEC filings. Polling averages show a tight contest, with FiftyPlusOne’s data as of Oct. 12 placing Talarico at 48.4% and Paxton at 45.0%, as reported by CNBC.

Recipient Group Reported Contribution Amount Primary Focus Senate Leadership Fund $158 million Defending the Republican Senate majority (funneled to Texas PAC) America PAC $76.7 million+ Voter turnout and field operations in battleground states Congressional Leadership Fund $20 million Supporting House Republican candidates Lone Star Liberty PAC $10 million Backing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Republican Governors Association $10 million Backing gubernatorial candidates nationwide

Political analyst Cayce Myers told the BBC that while Republicans hold a fundraising advantage through outside groups, financial dominance does not guarantee electoral success. The massive infusion of capital highlights Musk’s deep economic interests in Texas, where he has relocated his major corporate headquarters—including Tesla, SpaceX, and X—to benefit from fewer regulations and the absence of state personal and corporate income taxes.

The richest man on earth dropped nearly $300 million to buy himself a Congress.That’s not democracy. That’s a purchase order.On November 3, remind him the government isn’t for sale.https://t.co/33RA1oerWy — https://x.com/ewarren/status/2111155983787368768