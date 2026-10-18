Carl Thomas vs Case: The Verzuz Battle You Won’t Want to Miss

Late-night slow jams and heartbreak anthems are taking center stage once again as veteran R&B vocalists Case and Carl Thomas prepare for a classic catalog showdown in the latest installment of the Verzuz battle series.

Chasing the Golden Era of Late-90s and Early-2000s R&B

The matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the event live across Apple Music, Complex, and official Verzuz social media channels. This pairing follows an August battle between Joe and Donell Jones, marking a deliberate pivot by the platform toward honoring the defining sounds of modern R&B’s golden era.

Music critics point out that while both headliners reached their commercial peaks during the same window, their respective catalogs bring distinct sonic textures to the stage. Case often bridged traditional R&B with the grit of hip-hop culture, whereas Thomas built his reputation on vulnerable, emotionally charged storytelling.

Catalog Clashes From Bad Boy Records to Soundtrack Staples

Case brings a versatile collection forged through high-profile collaborations and film placements. His breakout 1996 single “Touch Me, Tease Me” featured Mary J. Blige and Foxy Brown, establishing an early bridge between the genres. His solo effort “Missing You,” released on his 2001 album Open Letter, climbed to the top of the Billboard R&B charts, sitting alongside enduring favorites like “Happily Ever After” from his 1999 release Personal Conversation and “Faded Pictures.”

Photo: hip-hopvibe.com

Across the aisle, Carl Thomas represents the polished, soulful blueprint of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records. Thomas stepped into the mainstream spotlight with his 2000 platinum debut, Emotional. Its flagship single, “I Wish,” anchored the charts for six weeks at No. 1. The project also yielded “Summer Rain” and the title track, cementing a catalog that he later expanded with his 2004 follow-up, Let’s Talk About It.

Both artists remain active in the recording space, with Thomas recently dropping a remix of “Emotional” and Case issuing new material. Ahead of the Oct. 22 broadcast, Apple Music has launched an official Verzuz Cheat Sheet playlist highlighting essential cuts from both men as fans prepare for the debate over who holds the stronger songbook.

Carl Thomas vz CaseThursday, October 22nd 6PM PT / 9PM ETStream it live on Apple Music, Complex, and VERZUZ channels pic.twitter.com/Y6jJ3kZ7wn — https://x.com/verzuzonline/status/2110854033561018677