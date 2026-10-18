Breast Cancer Risk Factors in Women Over 45: Key Findings from Huánuco 2024

The research, conducted as a non-experimental, descriptive study at the regional facility, highlights critical gaps in preventive screening protocols among mature women in the area. While public health messaging frequently targets aging populations for oncological surveillance, the findings from this regional cohort expose stark disparities in routine clinical execution, particularly regarding annual gynecological check-ups and diagnostic imaging frequency.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Screening Deficits: A significant portion of the patient group reported never undergoing a standard mammography, illustrating an urgent need to address structural and educational barriers to diagnostic imaging.

A significant portion of the patient group reported never undergoing a standard mammography, illustrating an urgent need to address structural and educational barriers to diagnostic imaging. Hormonal Factors: Over half of the evaluated cohort reported current or past use of hormonal therapies or contraceptives, a known variable in breast tissue proliferation kinetics that requires careful clinical management.

Sociodemographic Distribution and Urban Concentration in Huánuco

The institutional data published by repositorio.udh.edu.pe indicates that 76% of the women evaluated at the Hermilio Valdizán Medrano regional facility originated from urban settings.

Regarding sociodemographic characteristics, the study documented that 38% of the participants identified as Catholic, 30% reported their marital status as cohabitating, and 28% attained a secondary level of education. These baseline metrics provide essential context for public health planners designing targeted educational interventions for women experiencing the fifth decade of life and beyond.

Clinical and Sociodemographic Variable Observed Percentage in Cohort Clinical Relevance Age Range (45 to 50 years) 62% Identifies the primary age cluster for initial clinical presentation and evaluation. Urban Provenance 76% Reflects higher healthcare access or utilization among city-dwelling populations. Hormonal Therapy / Contraceptive Use 66% Highlights exposure to exogenous hormones, a recognized factor in breast tissue stimulation. Absence of Annual Gynecological Control 74% Demonstrates a widespread lapse in routine preventative clinical oversight. Lifetime Mammography History (Never Performed) 40% Points to a major diagnostic deficit in early-detection imaging compliance.

Personal Health History and Screening Compliance Deficits

The investigation tracked several endogenous and exogenous risk factors associated with breast carcinogenesis. Among personal and familial metrics, 70% of participants reported no direct family history of the disease among mothers, sisters, or daughters, while 78% presented with no prior history of benign breast disease such as non-malignant cysts. Conversely, 66% of the cohort carried a confirmed diagnosis of the malignancy at the time of evaluation.

Menstrual history revealed that 46% of the women experienced menarche between the ages of 12 and 15, while 32% were classified as multipere, having given birth multiple times. Protective behavioral metrics were notably high regarding certain lifestyle factors: 76% reported no consumption of alcoholic beverages, 58% presented without overweight or obesity parameters, and 90% reported no active tobacco smoking habits.

Despite these favorable lifestyle markers, preventative screening adherence remained critically low. Only 46% of respondents reported performing self-breast examinations occasionally. More critically, 74% of the women stated they did not undergo annual gynecological check-ups, 42% had received a breast ultrasound only once in their lifetime, and 40% had never undergone a mammographic examination, with an additional 40% obtaining the imaging only occasionally.

Diagnostic Imaging Realities in Mature Female Cohorts

The data from Huánuco illuminates a profound operational disconnect between clinical guidelines and patient execution in diagnostic imaging.

References