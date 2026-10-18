Akamai Cloud Wins New AI and GPU Workloads

Akamai Technologies reported a fresh wave of enterprise customer adoption for its cloud computing services across the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and EMEA regions. Software, media, logistics, and healthcare platforms are shifting high-performance CPU, GPU, and storage workloads onto Akamai Cloud, testing whether heavy artificial intelligence infrastructure spending will translate into profitable revenue growth.

Global Enterprises Shift High-Performance Workloads to Akamai Cloud

Enterprise platforms across software, digital media, logistics, and healthcare are migrating demanding workloads away from larger hyperscalers and onto Akamai Cloud. Companies are running AI training, low-latency application inference, Kubernetes hosting, and disaster recovery infrastructure on Akamai hardware.

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AInvest reported specific examples of this migration footprint, noting a North American technology firm deploying NVIDIA Blackwell GPU instances, an Asia-Pacific logistics provider moving AI-driven warehouse tracking systems, and a developer platform abandoning a rival hyperscaler to adopt Akamai’s native Kubernetes service. Reports indicated that clients are actively utilizing NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU instances to manage heavy performance demands and mitigate runaway infrastructure costs.

This operational momentum matters because it validates capacity decisions tied to multiyear Cloud Infrastructure Services commitments. Management is steering approximately US$5.5 billion of capital expenditures toward building out this infrastructure, primarily driven by a massive US$11.6 billion multiyear take-or-pay contract with Anthropic. With roughly 40% of projected 2026 revenue earmarked for infrastructure expansion, these incoming enterprise workloads serve as a live stress test for whether the heavy capital investment will earn its keep.

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Analysts Divide on Akamai's Revenue Growth and Profitability

Financial analysts remain sharply divided over how these cloud wins will impact Akamai’s broader financial trajectory. Reports noted that consensus projections point to revenues reaching US$7.2b and earnings hitting US$738.3m by 2029, representing an assumed 18.8% yearly revenue growth rate. Some optimistic analysts model even higher targets, penciling in roughly US$7.9b in revenue and US$1.1b in earnings by 2029.

Conversely, more cautious forecasts highlight the immediate drag that aggressive capital expenditure imposes on profitability. Reports highlighted a more conservative bearish camp modeling just US$6.0b in revenue and US$433.0m in earnings by the end of the decade, driven by fears that heavy AI spending will keep cash margins permanently tight.

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AInvest added context regarding market sentiment, reporting that Akamai shares recently traded near US$88—roughly half of their 52-week high of $165—amid an 18% pullback over a five-day span. This correction reflects sector-wide skepticism surrounding AI execution risks and intense cloud competition. While management expects Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue to surge by at least 50% this year, that growth stems from a relatively small base. Core operations remain anchored to content delivery and security lines, which generate steady single-digit top-line growth.

Balancing Capital Spending with Akamai's Cash Flow

The core tension for investors lies in balancing near-term capital intensity against long-term operational scale. AInvest pointed out that Akamai generated roughly US$660 million in free cash flow over the trailing four quarters. Piling US$5.5 billion in planned capital spending onto that cash flow profile—alongside an existing net debt load sitting near US$4.2 billion—elevates the financial execution bar.

Distributed Inference Is the New Cloud Architecture | Ari Weil, Akamai

Return on invested capital hovers around 3.5%, indicating that capital deployed thus far has yet to fully mature. Because the Anthropic infrastructure buildout does not officially commence service until the second half of 2027, contributions remain back-loaded. Analysts track total CIS commitments near US$14.4b, which provides a long runway but demands strict discipline to ensure cash gross margins hit management targets.

Simplywall.st noted that while the new GPU-heavy migrations across APJ and EMEA plug into this exact buildout, failure to achieve target cash margins would directly pressure non-GAAP operating margins and earnings per share.