BGR Reports on Five Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Systems

As internet providers roll out multi-gigabit speeds, a critical hardware bottleneck remains in our living rooms: mesh Wi-Fi nodes typically feature only one or two physical ports, forcing users to buy extra network switches. Addressing this port scarcity, bgr.com reported on five high-performance Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems that pack up to six multi-gigabit Ethernet connections per node, allowing homes to hardwire bandwidth-heavy gear like desktop PCs and game consoles while reserving wireless channels for mobile devices.

NetGear Orbi 770 Series Targets Multi-Gigabit Homes

The NetGear Orbi 770 series bridges the gap between consumer-grade mesh setups and ultra-expensive flagships. Each primary router unit includes four Ethernet ports—a 2.5Gbps WAN port alongside three 2.5Gbps LAN ports. Satellite nodes feature two 2.5Gbps LAN ports. Across its tri-band layout spanning the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, the RBE770 reaches a total wireless throughput of up to 11 Gbps. Covering up to 8,000 square feet, the system sells for between $249 and $629 depending on node count. Compared to the pricier Orbi 870, this model drops 10Gbps WAN capabilities to save buyers hundreds of dollars.

Asus ZenWiFi BT10 and TP-Link Deco BE85 Deliver 10Gbps Connectivity

For power users and enthusiast home labs requiring raw throughput, the Asus ZenWiFi BT10 and TP-Link Deco BE85 integrate dual 10Gbps ports per node. Asus equips the BT10 with two ultra-fast 10Gbps Ethernet ports, two 2.5Gbps LAN ports, and a USB 3.0 port. Operating on 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz with 320MHz channel width and Multi-Link Operation, it hits aggregate wireless speeds up to 18Gbps. Pricing stretches from $138 to nearly $1,000.

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Meanwhile, the TP-Link Deco BE85 matches that physical density with two 10Gbps WAN/LAN ports, two 2.5Gbps LAN ports, and SFP+ optical compatibility on every node. Achieving up to 22Gbps wireless speeds, the BE85 maxes out at $1,199 for three-pack bundles covering 9,600 square feet. Both systems cost significantly less than top-tier NetGear flagships while retaining heavy-duty wired capabilities for local Network Attached Storage setups.

NetGear Orbi 870 and Asus ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro Push Maximum Infrastructure Limits

At the top end of the market, NetGear’s Orbi 870 series upgrades the main router node to a 10Gbps WAN port backed by four 2.5Gbps LAN ports, with satellites offering four 2.5Gbps LAN ports apiece. Delivering 18 Gbps of total bandwidth using a Wi-Fi 7 tri-band mesh system, pricing spans from a single pack up to a three-pack for huge homes.

Pushing past tri-band limits, the Asus ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro introduces a quad-band architecture featuring 2.4GHz, dual 5GHz bands, and 6GHz. Each BQ16 Pro node carries six Ethernet ports—two 10Gbps auto-sensing ports and four 1Gbps LAN ports—plus a USB 3.0 port. Yielding up to 30 Gbps of bandwidth across 8,000 square feet with just two nodes, the BQ16 Pro commands between $900 and $1,690.

Hardware Selection Criteria and Future Standards

Conventional mesh satellites routinely limit users to one or inferior Ethernet connections, necessitating auxiliary network switches for stationary hardware. These five systems eliminate that friction by guaranteeing at least three physical ports per unit, while supporting Wi-Fi 7 specifications. While Wi-Fi 8 standards sit on the horizon, consumer adoption remains distant, making current multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 7 hardware the practical baseline for high-density smart homes operating on fiber connections.