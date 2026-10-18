Limpopo Comedian Skeem Mafenya Stabbed to Death as Police Launch Manhunt

“We will mobilise all necessary resources to ensure that those responsible for this senseless killing are brought to justice,” Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers said after the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old comedian and content creator Khadziyane Ndivhuwo, TimesLIVE reported on October 17, 2026.

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator or perpetrators behind the death of Ndivhuwo, who was widely known by his stage name Skeem Mafenya. The young entertainer was found in the early hours of Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds to his upper body in a yard at Madonsi Boltman B, located within the Malamulele policing area of the Vhembe district.

#sapsLIM [POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOLLOWING MURDER OF POPULAR MALAMULELE COMEDIAN] #SAPS in Limpopo has launched a manhunt following the murder of a 20yr-old man, popularly known as Skeem Mafenya, at Madonsi Boltman B, Malamulele policing area in the Vhembe District.The deceased… pic.twitter.com/UJ1cFJmNIv — https://x.com/SAPoliceService/status/2111455436771590571

The Discovery in Malamulele and Emergency Response

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, officers responded directly to a report of a person lying motionless on the ground. SABC News added that Ndivhuwo was stabbed to death near a tavern at Madonsi-Shitasini village. At approximately 3:35 a.m., a community member heard a knock at a residential door and looked through a window to find a man bleeding profusely. Emergency Medical Services were immediately summoned to the scene, but responders could only certify Ndivhuwo dead.

The sudden loss of the 20-year-old resident of Malamulele B2 Extension has caused a strong reaction in the local community, where he had built a growing following for his online comedy and creative content. Police have opened a formal murder case, though investigators confirmed that the exact motive for the attack remains entirely unknown.

Photo: IOL

Ongoing Manhunt and Police Appeal for Information

As no arrests have been made, provincial authorities are urging anyone with pertinent details to come forward immediately. Lieutenant General Scheepers stressed that the murder of a young life with significant potential is deeply disturbing and that law enforcement will not rest until the suspects are located.

Investigators have asked members of the public who can assist the inquiry to contact the lead investigator, Lieutenant Colonel Fhumulani Ragimana, at 082 729 0229. Tips can also be directed to Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or submitted anonymously through the MySAPS app as the search for the killers continues.