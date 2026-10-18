Multiple People Sick After Grolsch Factory Tour

Eleven people fell ill after tasting water suspected of containing caustic soda during a brewery tour at the Grolsch facility in Enschede on Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2026, with all victims transported to the hospital for medical observation.

Operational Risks and Safety Protocols at Major Breweries

Eleven individuals, including nine visitors and two tour guides, required hospital transport following the contamination incident.

Regional broadcaster RTV Oost and national outlet NOS reported that the victims tasted brewing source water likely contaminated with caustic soda (natronloog).

The Dutch Labor Inspectorate (Nederlandse Arbeidsinspectie) and local police have launched forensic investigations into the cleaning agent exposure.

The Enschede Facility Incident

According to reports confirmed by De Telegraaf, visitors and staff members came into contact with an unknown chemical substance while sampling the water utilized in the brewing process. Regional media outlets identified the substance as natronloog—commonly known as caustic soda—which industrial facilities utilize to sanitize pipe systems and brewing infrastructure.

Emergency response deployment was substantial. NOS reported that multiple ambulances arrived at the Enschede plant alongside a summoned German trauma team, though the latter dispatch was subsequently canceled. Medical professionals noted that victims potentially suffered internal chemical burns to the esophagus, stomach, and throat tissues from consuming the contaminated liquid.

Photo: NOS

Regulatory Scrutiny and Corporate Response

Industrial safety regulators are scrutinizing the facility’s sanitation protocols to determine how cleaning agents infiltrated the visitor sampling lines. The Dutch Labor Inspectorate initiated a formal probe alongside police forensic teams to establish liability and sequence of events. Representatives for Grolsch stated that management remains deeply shocked by the incident and that the exact mechanism of contamination is currently unclear.