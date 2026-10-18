US ambassador raises prospect of amending Israel boycott laws in Lebanon

Recent diplomatic maneuvers by Washington are pushing Lebanon toward a fundamental dilemma that extends far beyond a simple legislative amendment, forcing a redefinition of the state’s relationship with Israel and questioning whether it possesses a coherent strategy to transition from a decades-old armistice to a lasting peace, almodon.com reported.

The Legislative Vacuum and the Question of Political Courage

There is a stark difference between Washington calling for the repeal of legislation that criminalizes dealing with Israel and finding a Lebanese lawmaker willing to sponsor such a demand. No member of parliament has yet stepped forward to place their name and signature on a draft law that lifts restrictions on interactions with Israel, particularly while ongoing military strikes continue and a comprehensive political settlement remains absent.

شهد اليوم الأول من "خبز ونت" الكثير من الحوارات والنقاشات التفاعلية، واستضافت الجلسات عدداً متنوعاً من المتحدثين/ات والمشاركين/ات من التقنيين/ات والصحافيين/ات والأكاديميين/ات وصناع السياسات والطلاب والطالبات وغيرهم/ن. pic.twitter.com/70d08BQgTp — https://x.com/breadandnet/status/2110573991903498480

Parliamentary sources told Al-Modon that the American ambassador in Lebanon, Michel Issa, raised the prospect of drafting legislation to amend the laws criminalizing interactions with Israel during a meeting with several Lebanese lawmakers. Attention has naturally turned to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his stance on any potential legislative initiative, as the debate far exceeds basic statutory changes and cuts to the core of the political balances governing the country.

Yet the primary hurdle remains personal political exposure. Legislative action begins with a public initiative rather than a diplomatic hint, and convincing a handful of parliamentarians of the merits of peace does not automatically translate into a formal bill. The lawmaker who takes the initiative must publicly justify why Lebanon should lift restrictions on Israel now, what tangible gains are secured in return, and whether the adjustment forms part of a comprehensive settlement or remains an isolated unilateral step.

Untangling the Penal Code and the 1955 Boycott Law

MP Mark Daou clarified the legal and political dimensions of the debate in an interview with Al-Modon, emphasizing the critical distinction between provisions of the Lebanese Penal Code related to an enemy state and the specific Israel Boycott Law enacted in June 1955. Lebanese legislation contains no single, all-encompassing crime labeled as simply contacting Israel; instead, it features a collection of distinct provisions categorized by the nature and intent of the act.

Article 275 of the Penal Code, issued by Legislative Decree No. 340 in 1943, penalizes any Lebanese citizen who contacts the enemy with the intent of helping them achieve military victory. The core of this criminal offense involves intended military assistance rather than a casual interaction between a Lebanese citizen and an Israeli national. Article 278 addresses providing assistance to an enemy spy, soldier, or agent, while Article 285 criminalizes conducting commercial transactions with enemy nationals or individuals residing in enemy territory, alongside unauthorized entry into enemy lands.

Daou argued that it is illogical to demand amendments to provisions protecting state external security under the guise of altering political boycott policies. The laws penalizing assistance to an enemy are fundamentally tied to state sovereignty and national security rather than a specific political boycott against Israel. Consequently, lifting the ban on certain commercial or diplomatic interactions does not legally necessitate dismantling statutory provisions that punish espionage or active treason.

By contrast, the Israel Boycott Law of June 23, 1955, emerged from a very different origin and purpose within the broader framework of the Arab boycott. It prohibits concluding agreements with Israeli individuals or entities, executing commercial or financial transactions, and importing or trading Israeli goods. The enforcement of these rules falls under the Israel Boycott Office, affiliated with the Ministry of Economy and Trade and organized under Decree No. 12562 of 1963.

Diverging Priorities Between Washington and Beirut

Daou framed the dilemma around the major strategic choices facing the Lebanese state, noting that while some lawmakers envision a future built on peace, such a direction must form part of an explicit, structured political process. Lebanon stands between two enduring paradigms: the persistence of the 1949 Armistice Agreement, which regulated the cessation of hostilities without establishing peace or resolving underlying political disputes, and a formal peace treaty requiring mutual commitments on security, borders, and future relations.

Until a comprehensive political settlement materializes, the underlying tension remains unresolved. Washington holds the diplomatic leverage to advocate for legislative reform, but it cannot replace the constitutional institutions of Beirut in deciding the ultimate trajectory of the nation’s foreign and domestic alignment.

Ambassador: UK vehemently opposes Israel boycott