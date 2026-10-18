Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to 40% Higher Risk of Brain Damage

Adults aged 35 to 69 who consume high amounts of ultraprocessed foods face a 40 percent higher probability of presenting small areas of brain damage, including markers linked to silent strokes and memory loss, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open and reported by Deutsche Welle.

Visceral Adiposity Pathway: High intake directly correlated with increased deep abdominal fat, which is related to inflammation and damage to blood vessels.

Midlife Dietary Intake and Asymptomatic Cerebral Lesions

As industrial processing density increased, intake of minimally processed whole foods, fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains declined, dropping from 68 percent of daily portions down to 41 percent.

Russell J. de Souza, author of the study and research associate at the PHRI of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences, stated that the findings were unexpected because the study examined middle-aged Canadians who had no heart problems and reported no other health issues, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Mechanisms of Metabolic and Neurovascular Vulnerability

Ultraprocessed items typically deliver high loads of salt, added sugars, and saturated fats while providing relatively little fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Individuals with elevated intake accumulated greater deep abdominal fat, which is related to inflammation and damage to blood vessels, conditions that can affect brain function.

Photo: El Tiempo