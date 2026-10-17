Mert Hakan Yandaş Returns to Fenerbahçe After 568 Days

Fenerbahçe midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş made his long-awaited return to the pitch, appearing as a 77th-minute substitute against Alanyaspor after a 568-day absence from competitive club fixtures.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Restructuring: The return of the 30-year-old midfielder adds tactical flexibility and rotational depth to the central midfield as squad rotation intensifies across domestic fixtures.

The return of the 30-year-old midfielder adds tactical flexibility and rotational depth to the central midfield as squad rotation intensifies across domestic fixtures. Fantasy Value Reset: Without exposure to UEFA tournament rosters, his playing time remains strictly isolated to domestic league matches, making him a matchup-dependent fantasy asset.

Without exposure to UEFA tournament rosters, his playing time remains strictly isolated to domestic league matches, making him a matchup-dependent fantasy asset. Match Fitness Curve: Expect a gradual integration phase as the veteran player attempts to rebuild match sharpness following his lengthy layoff from competitive action.

The Long Road Back to the Pitch

The veteran midfielder stepped onto the turf in the 77th minute of the fixture, drawing applause from the supporters who chanted his name at the final whistle. The lengthy absence stemmed from a compounding series of physical injuries, subsequent legal investigations, and a stringent six-month suspension handed down by the Professional Football Discipline Board (PFDK) during the previous campaign.

Mert Hakan Yandaş! pic.twitter.com/2Y4EDVV4dP — https://x.com/Fenerbahce/status/2111528634263728175

Fenerbahçe manager İsmail Kartal opted to introduce the experienced squad member late in the fixture. The player’s last official minutes in the club’s colors came on March 28, 2025, against Bodrum FK in league action. It is confirmed that exactly 568 days elapsed between competitive outings for the player.

Tactical Integration and Squad Roster Constraints

Re-establishing match rhythm presents an immediate challenge for the coaching staff. Because the experienced midfielder was left off Fenerbahçe’s UEFA tournament roster, his opportunities to accumulate minutes are entirely confined to domestic league fixtures. Missing European registration places a premium on utilizing domestic games to rebuild his physical conditioning.

Photo: Mynet

With domestic competitions moving into a demanding phase, squad rotation becomes paramount. Introducing a player with tactical familiarity helps mitigate the risk of midfield fatigue during congested fixture lists, though managing his physical threshold remains an ongoing priority for the technical staff.

Metric / Milestone Previous Appearance Return Fixture Opponent Bodrum FK Alanyaspor Match Date March 28, 2025 — Time Elapsed — 568 Days

The immediate focus for the technical staff centers on accelerating his transition from rehabilitation to full-speed tactical execution. As the domestic campaign progresses, his ability to reclaim a consistent role in the matchday rotation will test the depth of the central midfield unit.

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