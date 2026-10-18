Eagles Place Jalen Hurts on IR Due to Calf Blood Clot

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, just two days after the franchise revealed he was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf following an October 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, The Guardian reported.

The Timeline from Rams Collision to London Diagnosis

The medical timeline began during the Eagles’ October 4 fixture against the Los Angeles Rams, where Hurts sustained a calf injury after absorbing a direct cleat impact. Four days later, following a practice session on October 8, the quarterback formally notified the team’s medical staff of the lingering issue.

The Super Bowl LIX MVP returned to practice the very next day, participating fully before the team boarded a transatlantic flight to London to prepare for an upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Out of an abundance of caution, medical personnel administered an ultrasound on Saturday, October 10, shortly after the team touched down abroad.

Jalen Hurts out Sunday after blood clot discovered in his calf

Medical Review and Subsequent Reserve Placement

The initial diagnostic scan revealed a superficial blood clot. According to the team’s official statement released on Thursday, club doctors in London reviewed the findings alongside the traveling medical staff and cleared the quarterback for action.

Medical personnel concluded that maintaining activity and mobility was appropriate, allowing Hurts to safely take the field. However, specialists recommended a mandatory follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of both the fixture and the return flight to Philadelphia. Following those evaluations, the organization opted to shut down the signal-caller, placing him on injured reserve on October 17.