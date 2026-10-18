U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Ranks Fourth at 2026 Artistic World Championships

The American men’s gymnastics team sits fourth in qualifying with a score of 245.961 after Day 1 of the 2026 Artistic World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, USA Gymnastics reported on October 17, 2026. Competing in Subdivision 4 on Saturday, the roster delivered a varied performance featuring stuck skills alongside a few bobbles, leaving them behind Japan, Great Britain, and Russia ahead of Sunday’s remaining subdivisions.

Athletes Rank in Qualifying

Patrick Hoopes currently ranks third overall on the pommel horse apparatus following a massive 14.666 routine.

Frederick Richard holds ninth place in all-around qualifying with an 82.098 ahead of Thursday’s final.

Danila Leykin rounds out the current individual leaderboard in 15th place with a 78.998 under the two-per-country rule restriction.

Subdivision 4 Execution and Apparatus Highlights

Japan leads the team qualifications table with a towering 254.529. Great Britain sits second with 251.460, and Russia occupies third with 249.162, placing the American squad just outside the podium positions at this early stage. Saturday’s rotation provided distinct highs across multiple apparatuses for the U.S. competitors.

Patrick Hoopes delivered the standout score of the day for the American contingent by posting a 14.666 on the pommel horse, securing his spot among the apparatus leaders. Shane Wiskus contributed two stuck routines, earning a 14.466 on the parallel bars and a 14.233 on the vault. Consistency defined the all-around efforts of Danila Leykin and Frederick Richard, with Leykin posting a solid 13.800 on the horizontal bar and Richard registering an impressive 14.233 on the floor exercise. Kameron Nelson capped off the evening in the final rotation by securing his dismount on the still rings for a 13.833.

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Team / Nation Day 1 Qualification Score Japan 254.529 Great Britain 251.460 Russia 249.162 United States 245.961

Sunday Rotation Schedule and All-Around Cutdowns

Two more subdivisions remain on Sunday, October 18, starting at 4 a.m. ET, which will finalize the team standings and determine the full field for upcoming finals. Following the conclusion of all qualifying subdivisions, the top 24 athletes will advance to Thursday’s all-around final, subject to the strict two-per-country rule.

Following Sunday’s men’s sessions, the U.S. women will take to the floor to kick off their qualifying campaign in Subdivision 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Live streaming and real-time scoring data remain accessible via World Gymnastics’ event webpage as the competition moves toward its decisive apparatus and all-around medal rounds.

2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Rotterdam (NED) – Welcome to Rotterdam!