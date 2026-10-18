19 Dead, 25 Injured in Stampede at Durga Puja Festival in Kolkata

At least 19 people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede during sudden rainfall at a Durga Puja festival gathering in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The tragedy unfolded outside a crowded pavilion when a public announcement triggered a frantic rush among devotees trapped in narrow access lanes.

Crowd Control Failures and the Fatal Rush

The disaster occurred after nightfall as heavy rain swept through the area. According to a senior police official at the scene cited by Agence France-Presse, an announcement created immediate commotion among the large crowds waiting outside the festival pavilion, locally known as a pandal. Devotees began pushing, pulling, and rushing forward, causing people to fall to the ground and become trapped beneath the surge.

Video footage recorded before the incident showed dense crowds gathered outside the venue in narrow lanes that restricted movement to just a few people abreast, as reported by the Indian Express. West Bengal’s Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari initially reported 17 fatalities, but the death toll later rose to 19, according to figures released by the Press Trust of India (PTI). Authorities confirmed that 25 individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to local hospitals on stretchers.

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: 17 Dead, 35 Injured After Heavy Rains Trigger Crowd Surge At Pandal

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement on social media expressing sorrow. The stampede in Kolkata is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery, Modi wrote on Facebook, adding that the West Bengal government was extending full support to the affected households.

Accountability and Investigation

Local authorities have moved swiftly to secure evidence from the site. Police secured closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the venue to evaluate crowd management and identify any failures in official responsibility. PTI reported that nine bodies have already been released to grieving families as identification efforts continue.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Incident Year Location Event Type Fatalities 2026 Kolkata, West Bengal Durga Puja Festival 19 2024 Uttar Pradesh Hindu Religious Gathering 121

The incident highlights a persistent structural challenge regarding crowd management at massive public and religious gatherings across the country. Deadly crowd crushes have repeatedly struck large-scale events in recent years, driven by infrastructure bottlenecks and safety lapses. Last year, a stampede at the Kumbh Mela religious fair claimed 30 lives, while separate crowd surges resulted in fatalities at a political rally in Tamil Nadu and a sports celebration in Bengaluru. In 2024, a massive gathering in northern Uttar Pradesh resulted in 121 deaths.

As police take the closed circuit footage of the festival and authorities initiate action against those seen on CCTV regarding crowd control, relatives of victims continue to mourn outside a local hospital as families mourn the loss of loved ones.

BREAKING | Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: 17 Dead, Several Injured At Pandal | Chorebagan