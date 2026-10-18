Youngstown Couple Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Forged Home Deed Transfer

Steve and Latricia Daniels of Youngstown filed a lawsuit on Thursday, October 15, alleging that the deed to their Berwick Avenue home was transferred to another party using a forged General Warranty Deed. The complaint names multiple individuals and county officials in a property dispute centered on probate records.

The Bottom Line

Plaintiffs Steve and Latricia Daniels filed the lawsuit on October 15 to dispute the ownership transfer of their residential property on Berwick Avenue.

The complaint alleges that a General Warranty Deed filed in April fraudulently transferred the home from Steve Daniels to defendant Leopoldo Prieto.

The suit demands that the court restore property records, issue injunctions against loan collateralization, and award damages exceeding $100,000 in punitive costs.

The Probate Process and the Berwick Avenue Title

Steve Daniels acquired the home after his mother, the previous owner, died in June 2022. Following her passing, Daniels filed an application in the Probate Court of Mahoning County to transfer the real estate into his name. That procedure required an application for a Certificate of Transfer, valuing the estate at $18,506. The home was officially transferred to Steve Daniels in December 2023.

The legal conflict arose when Leopoldo Prieto allegedly filed a General Warranty Deed in April of this year. According to the complaint, that document transferred the Berwick Avenue property from Steve Daniels to Prieto. Steve Daniels asserts he never signed the deed, noting that his name was misspelled and that both men were incorrectly identified as single individuals despite both being married.

Allegations of Forgery and Unauthorized Document Preparation

The lawsuit details multiple irregularities surrounding the April filing. Steve Daniels claims that Donna Berkeley prepared the General Warranty Deed, alleging that Berkeley is not an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Ohio and may not even exist. The complaint states that Nukeisha Marin, identified as the sister of Shamara Martin, falsely notarized the forged document.

As a result of these actions, Steve Daniels contends that the creation and filing of the instrument constitute falsification, forgery, and theft. The complaint further alleges that Prieto attempted to secure a mortgage by using the Berwick Avenue home as collateral, despite lacking legal ownership of the asset.

Named Defendants and Financial Restitution Sought

The lawsuit names several individuals and local government officers as defendants. Alongside Leopoldo Prieto, the defendants include Shamara Martin, Nukeisha Marin, Donna Berkeley, Mahoning County Recorder Richard S. Scarsella, and Mahoning County Auditor Ralph T. Meacham. The county officials are named because the requested relief requires corrections to official property records, though the complaint does not accuse the recorder or auditor of participating in the forgery.

Damages Category Requested Amount Compensatory Damages $55,518 Punitive Damages In excess of $100,000 Additional General Damages In excess of $25,000

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare Steve Daniels the rightful and true owner of the Berwick Avenue property and to order the Mahoning County Recorder and Auditor to correct all corresponding records. In addition to the financial damages outlined above, the suit seeks a temporary restraining order and a permanent injunction preventing Prieto from transferring the property or using it as collateral, alongside attorney fees, court costs, and interest.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.