NYT Connections Puzzle Includes Household Storage on October 18, CNET Reports

Sunday’s New York Times Connections puzzle (#1,225) on October 18 presents a tidy 16-word grid with a decidedly misty twist, CNET reported. As players unpick the daily challenge curated by puzzle editor Wyna Liu, the board offers a tricky mix of clothing storage, household sticks, classic fragrances, and hidden word beginnings.

Sorting the Scent and Storage on the October 18 Board

The 16 words scattered across Sunday’s board are Angel, butter, hazel, deodorant, Coco, dynamite, mister, Fogerty, chest, incense, vaporetto, bureau, Obsession, trunk, and wardrobe. Figuring out these options requires separating straightforward categories from deceptive overlaps.

The natural entry point lands in the yellow category, where bureau, chest, trunk, and wardrobe form a cohesive group of household places to store clothes.

Things that come in sticks make up the green category, bringing together butter, deodorant, dynamite, and incense. Butter serves as an initial decoy, nudging players toward food associations before the pairing with deodorant, dynamite, and incense reveals the true stick-shaped format.

Perfumes and Wordplay Complicate the Final Groups

The blue category turns to high-end fragrance counters with Angel, Coco, Obsession, and Opium. This set clicks quickly for anyone familiar with classic designer scents.

Meanwhile, the purple group ranks as the most difficult set on the October 18 board, challenging solvers to spot hidden word beginnings that cloud the air. This category pairs Fogerty with fog, hazel with haze, mister with mist, and vaporetto with vapor. Hashtechwave.com evaluated the puzzle’s difficulty at 3.5 out of 5, pointing out that hazel and Coco can look like they belong together as names while mister and Fogerty may also pull your attention toward people rather than word beginnings.

Players looking to track their ongoing performance can utilize the New York Times Connections Bot following completion. The tool analyzes daily grids, assigns a numeric score, and tracks win rates and active streaks for registered accounts.