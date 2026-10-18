True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas to Star, HBO Confirms

Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas will officially headline True Detective Season 5, with HBO confirming the casting after Cage announced his involvement at a New York Comic-Con panel. Production on the crime anthology series is scheduled to begin in 2027, moving the setting to Jamaica Bay, New York, under the returning showrunner Issa López, reported.

The Bottom Line

Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas will lead the fifth season as characters Henry Logan and Rai Garcia, marking the first time the two Hollywood veterans share the screen.

Production is set to begin in 2027 in Jamaica Bay, New York, shifting locations away from the Alaska setting of Season 4.

Issa López returns as writer, director, and showrunner following her work on True Detective: Night Country.

From Comic-Con Leak to Official HBO Confirmation

Less than a week after Nicolas Cage proclaimed that he is starring in the next installment of HBO’s crime franchise, the network made the casting official. Cage broke the news at a Comic-Con panel, telling the audience, “I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective.” He added, “That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?”

The announcement followed rumblings that began as far back as August 2025, when Cage was first rumored to be in talks for the role. Alongside Cage, HBO confirmed that Antonio Banderas will co-star in the upcoming season. While rumors concerning Banderas surfaced late last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the project marks the very first time Cage and Banderas will work together on screen.

Cage. Banderas. Season 5 of #TrueDetective starts production in 2027. pic.twitter.com/dLnw178798658175301 — https://x.com/hbomax/status/2111178798658175301

Shifting the Investigation to Jamaica Bay

Season 5 moves the anthology’s setting away from the perpetual nighttime of Alaska seen in Season 4, relocating production to Jamaica Bay, New York. According to details, Cage will star as Henry Logan, while Banderas will play Rai Garcia. Production is scheduled to officially get underway in 2027.

Issa López, who wrote, directed, and served as showrunner on True Detective: Night Country, is returning in the same capacity for Season 5. Alongside a vast group comprising Banderas, Cage, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Daniel Zelman, Mari Jo Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Nic Pizzolatto, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, López also serves as an executive producer.

Photo: arynews.tv

Season Setting Lead Detectives Season 4 Alaska Jodie Foster, Kali Reis Season 5 Jamaica Bay, New York Nicolas Cage, Antonio Banderas

Connecting the Past to a New New York Mystery

While specific plot details remain largely under wraps, López has hinted that the upcoming season will feature connections to the events of Night Country. The new installment will introduce a distinct story and a fresh set of characters while maintaining continuity with previous chapters in the anthology format.

Francesca Orsi, who heads HBO’s drama series division, previously commended López’s creative vision for season five, characterizing the setting as distinct yet equally impactful. As pre-production continues ahead of the 2027 filming start, fans await further plot reveals regarding how Logan and Garcia’s paths will cross.

'True Detective' Season 5: Antonio Banderas Joins Nicolas Cage as Series Set to Film in 2027 https://t.co/XEhzLvxCpz — https://x.com/Variety/status/2111177917195526202