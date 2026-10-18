Marseille Protests, 1,200 Arrests in Nationwide Unrest

“We are taking the Bastille,” demonstrators chanted in Marseille as a wave of autumn discontent across France erupted into widespread urban guerrilla warfare, leaving cities scarred by fires, looting, and violent clashes six months ahead of the 2027 presidential election, ansa.it reported.

The unrest unfolded on the margins of authorized and largely peaceful student and Yellow Vest marches, which had returned to the streets to demand educational reforms and protest the rising cost of living. The demonstrations drew an estimated half a million people nationwide, while organizers put the turnout at 800,000. By the end of the day, law enforcement reported more than 1,200 arrests as sirens blared across Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Bordeaux.

France Protests LIVE : Protesters Storm Marseille City Hall as Buildings Burn Across Cities

Clashes, Injuries, and Institutional Reactions

The violence left deep physical tolls on both sides of the barricades. In Saint-Etienne, a young demonstrator lost a hand after allegedly picking up a police grenade from the ground, prompting the local prosecutor’s office to open an immediate investigation. Laurent Nunez reported what he termed extremely grave disturbances, noting that 60 police officers were injured during the operations. Two officers required emergency hospital transport unconscious, including one who was struck in the head by a large rock with extreme violence.

Emmanuel Macron took to the social media platform X to condemn the disorder, warning that the Republic has no tolerance for violence. He stated that individuals who destroyed property, attacked prefectures, ransacked shops, and targeted town halls will be pursued and punished, while expressing the nation’s backing for police forces acting as guardians of the right to protest.

WATCH: French Police Make Arrests Amid Protests Across Paris As Demonstrations Continue

Sébastien Lecornu adopted a defiant stance ahead of another interministerial crisis meeting, declaring that authorities would not be intimidated. Lecornu accused far-left groups of orchestrating the violence across multiple cities, adding that opportunistic delinquents had subsequently joined the fray to loot and destroy. Paris Emmanuel Grégoire echoed those concerns, lamenting that the capital faced a heavy toll with entire streets systematically devastated.

Attacks on Media and Transport Hubs in Paris

In Paris, the day’s turmoil began before dawn when roughly 100 masked individuals targeted the headquarters of CNews, the conservative television network owned by ultraconservative tycoon Vincent Bolloré. Throughout the morning, police units dispersed unauthorized rallies near the Gare du Nord and Gare de l’Est railway stations. Marchers at those locations chanted slogans invoking the French Revolution, shouting that they had decapitated Louis XVI and intended to repeat the act with Macron.

As the day progressed, hundreds of black-clad individuals gathered in Place de la République, hurling firecrackers and projectiles at police lines, who responded with tear gas. The clashes involved a vehicle, set fire to a newspaper kiosk, and damaged a nearby bistro. Similar confrontations broke out in Place de la Concorde, dangerously close to executive power centers like the Élysée Palace and the National Assembly, which the prefecture had designated as strict off-limits zones.

Guerrilla Tactics Spread to Provincial Centers

Outside the capital, municipal authorities confronted severe security challenges. Marseille Benoît Payan secured additional police reinforcements following a direct consultation with President Macron. Earlier in the day, dozens of protesters breached the entrance of the city’s town hall on the Vieux-Port, shouting revolutionary slogans, while a local police station on the Canebière also came under attack.

In Lyon, demonstrators and police clashed in Place Bellecour, resulting in damage to the tourism office kiosk. Meanwhile, in Bordeaux, the official residence of Prefect Sophie Brocas was targeted and looted alongside commercial establishments. Brocas condemned the vandalism with maximum firmness. By late afternoon, radical elements continued street battles with security forces near the Bordeaux city hall, while masked groups plundered prominent retailers along Rue Sainte-Catherine, including storefronts for Decathlon, Intersport, Apple Store, Snipes, and a Carrefour Express outlet.