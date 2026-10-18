Alarmify für iPad: Spotify-Unterstützung und Live-Activity-Überprüfung

Alarmify, an iPad-compatible alarm clock application. Wach jeden Morgen mit deinen Lieblingssongs von Spotify auf statt mit schrillem Weckerton. Schlaf-Playlists und Musiktipps für einen energiegeladenen Start.

The Bottom Line

Core Feature: Wake up to custom Spotify playlists and track selections without standard obnoxious default tones.

Wake up to custom Spotify playlists and track selections without standard obnoxious default tones. Recent Updates: Version 6.2.10 adds improved stability after device reboots.

Version 6.2.10 adds improved stability after device reboots. User Friction: Early reviews cite unexpected background music playback and scheduling bugs, which developers continue to address via iterative patches.

Version 6.2.10 Upgrades and iOS 27 Integration

The latest software rollout addresses critical operational failures tied to modern Apple operating systems. Under iOS 27, Alarmify now actively checks if Live-Activities are disabled, alerting users that alarms might fail to trigger without them.

Developers added customized onboarding flows designed around a user’s specific profession. These routines curate default wake-up sounds based on choices popular within similar occupations. Additional fixes target alarm reliability following iPhone reboots, international travel across time zones, and periods of high Spotify server traffic.

User Reception and Background Audio Controversies

Multiple reviews submitted to the App Store describe instances where alarms set for morning hours unexpectedly triggered in the middle of the night. Other users reported unwanted background tracks, such as silent audio files, playing continuously through their linked Spotify accounts while an alarm remained active.

Developer responses acknowledge these issues regarding unauthorized background playback and promise direct support via in-app communication channels. In response to community requests for expanded platform compatibility, upcoming roadmap items include Apple Music integration, daily analytics tracking, and a built-in sleep tracker.

App Version Release Date Key Features & Additions 6.2.10 iOS 27 Live-Activity checks, job-based onboarding routines, post-reboot reliability fixes. 6.2.2 Introduction of Live-Activity support for upcoming alarms and streamlined notification settings. 6.2.1 Updated subscription cancellation flow and refreshed onboarding sound selection UI.

Iterative Patch History Throughout the Year

Alarmify maintained a frequent release schedule across the preceding months to stabilize core functionalities. Version 6.2.9 reduced overall application package size for faster downloads, while versions 6.2.5 through 6.2.8 focused primarily on minor bug elimination and internal performance optimization to prevent morning routine disruptions.

Earlier iterations, including version 6.2.3 and 6.2.4, introduced promotional introductory offers alongside routine housekeeping fixes.