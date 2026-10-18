Thriller on C-Street: Macabre Promenade in Springfield

Springfield is preparing for its signature autumn spectacle as the 17th Annual Thriller on C-Street returns to Historic Commercial Street on October 17, 2026. Known locally as the area’s first, largest, and only Halloween parade where the undead put down traditional marching boots in favor of choreographed routines, the free evening event brings a massive flash-mob style gathering right to the heart of the district.

Unlike standard parades that sweep past static onlookers in a single linear motion, this year’s Macabre Promenade features a horde that regularly halts throughout Commercial Street to perform. According to event organizers, these staged stops give spectators multiple opportunities to catch the routines up close. To maximize visibility, performers will face the north side of the street for the primary viewing experience.

The free-admission gathering kicks off at 7:00 PM at 224 E. Commercial St., Springfield, MO 65803. Organizers note that while spectators are expected to arrive punctually, the participating zombies are notoriously casual about their schedules, prompting advice for crowds to secure their viewing spots early.

Thriller night dance in Springfield MO O t 17th 2026

Logistics and Parking Strategies for the Hordes

Attendees are advised to park off Commercial Street whenever possible, as multiple public lots and street parking options sit just a short walk away from the main route.

For those looking to streamline their arrival, a complimentary shuttle service will operate from the east lot at Cox North. Families and photography enthusiasts are encouraged to bring cameras and, playfully, emergency anti-zombie supplies to lean into the festive atmosphere.

The Springfield area calendar around October also features several seasonal events, while the C-Street promenade remains a notable celebration for Halloween enthusiasts.