Apple aims for 5.2mm iPhone Air 2 with dual cameras

Apple aims to shrink the iPhone Air 2 to 5.2 millimeters thick by 2027 while adding a dual-lens camera system and a 3,500 milliamp-hour silicon-carbon anode battery, according to supply chain reports.

Shrinking the Body to 5.2 Millimeters

Apple introduced the initial iPhone Air in 2025 at approximately 5.64 millimeters thick and 165 grams, setting a company record for thinness. Supply chain leaks from Naver tipster yeux1122 indicate the upcoming second-generation model will reduce that measurement by roughly 0.4 millimeters. That reduction brings the straight-bodied smartphone close to the thickness of a folded iPhone Duo. Achieving this physical milestone requires completely restructuring internal components.

Adding a Second Camera Without Compromising Space

The original iPhone Air relies on a single 48-megapixel main camera, omitting both ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Apple plans to integrate a secondary ultrawide lens into the 5.2-millimeter chassis of the iPhone Air 2. Camera sensors and optical modules require strict vertical clearance. Engineers must design a flattened lens structure and compress the motherboard, speaker cavities, and battery shape simultaneously.

Upgrading to a 3,500 Milliamp-Hour Battery

Battery longevity under high-load operations like 4K video recording or 5G connectivity presented a distinct drawback for the first-generation device. The iPhone Air 2 will incorporate a 3,500 milliamp-hour battery, representing an 11.1 percent increase over the 3,149 milliamp-hour cell in its predecessor. High-energy-density materials such as silicon-carbon anodes make this capacity gain possible without expanding physical volume. The device is also slated to utilize TSMC’s two-nanometer A20 chip, which aims to curb thermal output and power consumption.

Weighing Historical Precedents and Market Position

Android manufacturers previously chased extreme thinness in 2014 with devices like the 4.75-millimeter vivo X5 Max and the 4.85-millimeter OPPO R5. Those designs failed to anchor industry trends because consumers demanded larger batteries, multi-lens cameras, and efficient cooling. Apple faces the ongoing challenge of balancing ultra-thin aesthetics against functional demands in the price bracket approaching the Pro series lineup. Industry schedules place the launch of the iPhone Air 2 in the first half of 2027 alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.