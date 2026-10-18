Peter Nagy, Visionary Artist Turned Art Dealer, Dies at 67

Peter Nagy, the American artist and dealer who co-founded Nature Morte in New York before reestablishing it in New Delhi, died on October 13, 2026, at age 67 following a long illness. His career bridged conceptual art practices and international gallery leadership that expanded the visibility of contemporary South Asian art.

Peter Nagy Shaped Art Across New York And New Delhi

Peter Nagy’s career spanned two distinct but connected paths as both a conceptual artist and a gallery director. Born in Connecticut, he earned his BFA from the Parsons School of Design, according to historical records of the artist’s education. Between 1982 and 1985, he developed formative xerox works by assembling advertisements, logos, diagrams, and found pictures, treating the photocopy itself as the finished artwork rather than a preliminary collage.

Alongside artist Alan Belcher, Nagy opened the original Nature Morte gallery in East Village on First Avenue at East 10th Street. That iteration operated from 1982 to 1988, serving as an early venue for appropriation, photographic intervention, and neo-conceptual art responding to mass media and commercial display.

After moving to India in 1992, Nagy independently revived the name and curatorial mission in New Delhi in 1997. The gallery’s official history notes that the enterprise expanded its international reach. It worked with prominent contemporary artists from South Asia, including Bharti Kher, Jitish Kallat, and the Raqs Media Collective.

Artworks in Institutional Collections and Exhibition Venues

Nagy’s personal artwork maintained its own trajectory alongside his gallery operations. His pieces entered major institutional holdings. His works are included in the collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Photo: artreview.com

Career surveys and solo exhibitions also brought his postconceptual practice to venues such as the Met Breuer, Tate Modern, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, and the Centre Pompidou. Meanwhile, a 2026 Los Angeles survey documented the historic 1982–88 New York gallery, detailing artists represented during that period such as Gretchen Bender, Jennifer Bolande, Joel Otterson, Steven Parrino, and Julia Wachtel.

Exhibitions Continue After His Death

Nature Morte announced Nagy’s death on October 14, 2026, attributing it to a long illness while withholding a more specific cause. In accordance with his wishes, the gallery’s spaces in New Delhi and Mumbai remain open, and scheduled programming continues without interruption.

Peter was clear that, when the time came, the gallery should not close its doors in mourning. To him, an exhibition was never about the gallery. It belonged to the artist who had poured themselves into it and to everyone who came to see it. He believed an artist’s moment should never be put on hold. Nature Morte gallery, via social media statement

This directive shapes the immediate calendar. The second half of the inaugural exhibition at Nature Morte’s new Gulmohar Park building is titled The Evolution of the Soothsayer Part 2. It remains on schedule to run from October 22 through December 12, preserving Nagy’s final curatorial presentation just days after his passing.