Alianza Lima Draws With Atlético Grau In Peruvian Liga 1 Clash

Alianza Lima and Atlético Grau faced off at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on October 17, 2026, during the twelfth round of Peru’s Liga 1 Torneo Clausura. Kevin Quevedo opened the scoring early before César Vásquez equalized for the visitors right before halftime.

The fixture at Matute carried high stakes as the home side sought to close the gap at the top of the standings. Entering the weekend with 19 points, Alianza Lima trailed table-leaders Sport Huancayo by six units, entering the decisive stretch of the campaign. Meanwhile, Atlético Grau arrived in the eleventh position with 17 points, determined to reverse a stuttering run that included a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Cristal and a scoreless draw against Los Chankas. In the overall accumulated standings, Alianza Lima sat at the top with 59 points and secured inside the qualification zone for the 2027 Copa Libertadores, while the Piura club stood down in thirteenth place with 33 units outside international competition.

Kevin Quevedo Breaks the Deadlock at Matute

Alianza Lima pressed the attack from the opening whistle, creating immediate pressure that paid off in the eleventh minute. Ecuadorian midfielder Fernando Gaibor launched a long ball downfield that bypassed Federico Girotti, though the Argentine forward kept the play alive by heading the cross into the heart of the area instead of shooting directly as detailed in match analysis.

ALIANZA LIMA VS ATLÉTICO GRAU EN VIVO | LIGA 1 | Stream Depor

Kevin Quevedo raced onto the delivery and tucked a subtle finish past goalkeeper Patricio Álvarez to notch his first competitive goal of the year, with his last official strike having come on September 21, 2025, in a victory against Comerciantes Unidos. The strike rewarded the faith shown by manager Pablo Guede, who restored the 29-year-old winger to the starting lineup following a period of physical conditioning.

The hosts thought they had doubled their advantage on multiple occasions. Luis Advíncula found the net only for the assistant referee to raise the flag for an offside violation that was subsequently confirmed by the video assistant referee. Shortly after, Eryc Castillo headed in another chance, but officials waved it off because the ball had crossed the endline before Jairo Vélez delivered the cross.

ALIANZA LIMA vs ATLÉTICO GRAU EN VIVO 🔴 LIGA 1 – TORNEO CLAUSURA 🏆

César Vásquez Equalizes Before Halftime for Atlético Grau

Despite dominating the opening thirty-five minutes, Alianza Lima conceded a costly lapse in concentration just before the interval. Gabriel Alfaro drove a searching ball toward the goal area that caught the home defense flat-footed and slipped past Luis Advíncula’s marker as the outlet noted in its tactical breakdown.

César Vásquez anticipated the flight of the cross and applied a decisive touch past goalkeeper Alejandro Duarte to level the score at 1-1 in the forty-third minute as recorded in the live minute-by-minute reporting. The visiting side capitalized on their primary scoring opportunity of the half, shifting the momentum heading into the locker rooms.

Photo: eltiempo.pe

Squad Roster Changes and Broadcast Details

The match marked notable roster adjustments for the home side under Pablo Guede. Alongside Quevedo’s return to favor, the squad welcomed back Esteban Pavez and Alan Cantero, while young prospect Piero Cari made his first appearance on the roster since May 31 against FC Cajamarca following a bronze-medal campaign with Peru’s under-19 national team at the South American Games.

Supporters across Peru watched the encounter through official broadcaster L1 MAX and its digital streaming platform L1 Play, with television availability spanning providers such as Movistar TV, DirecTV, Claro TV, and Best Cable.

ALIANZA LIMA VS ATLÉTICO GRAU 🔴EN VIVO LIGA1 TORNEO CLAUSURA 2026 | Transmisión Oficial RPP