Fly Direct from Paris to North America for Halloween with French bee

French bee is offering direct flights from Paris-Orly to four North American destinations for Halloween, with one-way fares starting at 233 euros to Montreal—making it cheaper than New York, journaldesseniors.20minutes.fr reported this week. Alongside Montreal, the low-cost carrier connects Orly to Newark for New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Montreal Leads on Price and Early Festivities

Travelers looking for an affordable North American getaway can fly direct from Paris-Orly to Montreal starting at 233 euros one-way. French bee operates up to five flights a week on this route.

New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles Options

For travelers heading to the United States, French bee operates up to seven weekly direct flights from Orly to Newark airport serving New York, with fares starting at 299 euros. On October 31, 2026, the city will host the 53rd annual Village Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village starting at 7:00 PM on Sixth Avenue, alongside Manhattan’s Blood Manor haunted attraction.

Los Angeles represents the highest price point among the four destinations, with direct flights starting at 430 euros one-way and operating up to seven times weekly. Visitors to Los Angeles can explore Angelino Heights—famous for the Victorian mansion featured in the series Charmed—as well as Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and seasonal events at Disneyland.

Photo: sansescale.fr

French Bee’s Orly Network Expansion

French bee opère une flotte composée à 100 % d’Airbus A350. The carrier currently serves seven destinations from Paris-Orly, including La Réunion, Tahiti, Newark, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and Montreal. The network will expand further on December 19, 2026, with new seasonal direct routes to Malé in the Maldives and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Destination Airport Served Starting Fare (One-Way) Key Seasonal Attraction Montreal Montreal 233 € Festival de la Frayeur / SPASM Festival New York Newark 299 € Village Halloween Parade / Blood Manor San Francisco San Francisco 351 € Winchester Mystery House Fright Nights Los Angeles Los Angeles 430 € Universal Horror Nights / Disneyland

As sansescale.fr notes, Paris-Orly functions as a primary hub for quick getaways and international departures. Passengers can book tickets directly through the airline’s website, tailoring their service levels to individual budgets ahead of the late-October festivities.