KIA Tigers Lee Beom-ho Deploys Data-Driven Lineup, Park Jeong-woo Slotted Back In

Ahead of the 2026 postseason matchup on October 18 at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field, KIA Tigers manager Lee Beom-ho deployed a data-driven lineup featuring six left-handed batters against LG Twins starter Lim Chan-gyu. Holding a 70.6% historical series win probability after a 5-1 Game 1 victory, KIA adjusted its roster to manage cold symptoms across the clubhouse and account for heavy winds.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Adam Oller draws the Game 2 start for KIA, boasting a 2.40 ERA against LG in the regular season.

Data-Driven Lineup Adjustments and Weather Prep

Park Jeong-woo slotted back into the leadoff role after missing Game 1 due to illness and fatigue, pairing with six left-handed bats designed to pressure right-hander Lim Chan-gyu. Lee explained that Park was deployed in right field because he performed well in the regular season and outfield defense was heavily prioritized due to the heavy wind. Discussing the extensive changes to the starting lineup despite the Game 1 win, Lee stated that the club checked how players matched up against the opposing pitcher and built the card around those who historically performed best. Yonhap News added that Park missed the previous day’s starting lineup due to overlapping toothache and cold symptoms, while Kim선빈 took over at second base with Kim Kyu-seong dropping to the bench.

YTN coverage noted that weather conditions in Gwangju deteriorated into overcast skies with gusting winds reaching 5 meters per second, creating difficult tracking conditions for outfielders. Lee stated that outfield positioning was heavily prioritized in the pre-game meeting to mitigate the impact of swirling winds on fly balls.

Photo: KBC광주방송

Starter Metrics and Catcher Synergy

Adam Oller takes the mound for KIA sporting an 11-10 record and a 3.13 ERA across 30 regular-season appearances. Yonhap News highlighted a critical strategic shift in the battery pairing: Oller will throw to catcher Han Jun-su instead of Kim Tae-gun. According to team splits cited by Yonhap News, Oller demonstrated superior psychological comfort and pitch-framing success when paired with Han during regular-season outings against LG, where the right-hander posted a stellar 2.40 ERA across five starts. Lee noted that Oller struggled in his last outing against LG in Jamsil—where he allowed 4 runs over 6 innings on October 5—prompting the coaching staff to check battery combinations and select Han to help provide psychological stability. This marks Oller’s first appearance in the Korean postseason during his second year in the KBO league, and he secured 8 of his 11 regular-season wins at home.

Opposing starter Lim Chan-gyu enters the contest following a 15-win campaign that earned him a share of the league’s regular-season title. However, YTN reported that Lim struggled significantly in Gwangju during the regular season, carrying a 6.23 ERA against KIA and surrendering home-run balls to left-handed sluggers Na Sung-bum and Park Jae-hyun. KIA’s offensive approach relies heavily on exploiting those exact tendencies, capitalizing on any mistakes over the heart of the plate after Kim Do-yung’s multi-homer outburst in Game 1.

Player / Team Key Metric / Role Regular Season vs. Opponent Adam Oller (KIA) Game 2 Starting Pitcher 2-1 Record, 2.40 ERA vs. LG Park Jeong-woo (KIA) Game 2 Leadoff / Outfielder 5-2 career vs. Lim Chan-gyu KIA Tigers Series Win Expectancy (Post-Game 1) 70.6% historical PO advance rate

Managing KBO Postseason Rain Rules

With intermittent rain showers predicted throughout the afternoon, KBO’s strict postseason weather protocols remain a central talking point for both dugouts. Under regulations established ahead of the previous season, umpires will not call a rainout or a rain-shortened tie. Instead, any weather stoppage lasting beyond initial thirty-to-fifty-minute holding windows results in a suspended game, resuming the following day from the exact point of interruption.

Photo: YTN

Lee dismissed concerns regarding potential rotation disruptions caused by a weather delay, telling reporters that the pitching staff possesses adequate depth to absorb schedule shifts. The series shifts deeper into tactical chess as both clubs prepare for variables extending well beyond nine standard innings.

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