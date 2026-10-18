WWE SmackDown Recap: Paige, Trick Williams Highlight the Show

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn set the stage for an upcoming clash against World Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 7th, opening Friday night’s SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, as reported by TJR Wrestling.

Championship Picture Shifts, Title Contention Cements, Roster Momentum Gains

Title Picture Shifts: Sami Zayn’s upcoming match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel elevates the championship picture.

Contract Holder Value: Tiffany Stratton’s Women’s Money in the Bank victory cements her positioning in future title contention markets.

Roster Momentum: Trick Williams securing a pinfall win over Johnny Gargano reinforces his upward trajectory.

Sami Zayn Confronts the Locker Room Ahead of Crown Jewel

The episode opened with Sami Zayn addressing the Sacramento crowd alongside Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Zayn gloated that challengers like Je’Von Evans, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, and Trick Williams fell short at Money in the Bank. He turned his attention toward Penta, the new Mr. Money in the Bank, advising him to focus his energy on Roman Reigns. Zayn stated that his own history with Reigns is coming into focus for November 7th, noting he would address Reigns directly on Raw.

United States Champion Trick Williams interrupted the monologue, calling Zayn “Gingivitis” and claiming the fans see right through him. The verbal sparring quickly escalated into physical competition when Johnny Gargano defended Zayn’s honor, setting up an impromptu singles encounter between Gargano and Williams.

Sami Zayn And Trick Williams Full SEGMENT 😱 | WWE SmackDown Highlights Today

In-Ring Action: Williams Outlasts Gargano and Paige Returns to Win

In an 11-minute non-title match, Trick Williams overcame Johnny Gargano, who was accompanied by Candice LeRae and Sami Zayn. Despite early targeting of his left knee, Williams rallied with two jumping side kicks, a flapjack, and a finishing Book End to secure the pinfall victory over the veteran Gargano, TJR Wrestling noted.

Later in the evening, the blue brand featured a high-intensity singles bout between WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Paige. After enduring outside antics and personal taunts—including Nikki mocking Paige with a “New Day rocks” clap referencing past controversies—Paige countered an STF attempt. She locked in a rollup of death with her foot on the rope to capture a hard-fought victory.

FULL SEGMENT: Trick Williams confronts Sami Zayn: SmackDown highlights, Oct. 16, 2026

Match / Segment Winner Duration / Finish Trick Williams vs. Johnny Gargano Trick Williams 11 Minutes (Book End) Nikki Bella vs. Paige Paige 10 Minutes (Rollup) Damian Priest vs. R-Truth Damian Priest 4 Minutes (Doctor Stoppage)

Medical Stoppage Halts Priest and Truth

The program concluded with physical competition between Damian Priest and R-Truth, stemming from Priest’s attack in Mexico City a month prior. Truth opened with aggressive offense, hitting a slingshot dive to the floor. Once inside, Priest established control with a Broken Arrow slam and a grounded arm-pull.

The match was abruptly cut short after Truth hit a missile dropkick from the top rope. Referee Adrian Butler immediately signaled the “X” symbol for a real injury, bringing the ringside medical staff into the ring. Official documentation confirmed a doctor stoppage win for Priest after approximately four minutes of action due to an apparent shoulder injury sustained by Truth.

Trick Williams takes down Johnny Gargano: SmackDown highlights, Oct. 16, 2026

Elsewhere on the card, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Blake Monroe will face Giulia in a Street Fight next week, while Kevin Owens and CM Punk were in the trainer’s room, with Punk requesting a match, as reported by the source.

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