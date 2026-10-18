Takács Quartet and Jeremy Denk Ignite Carnegie Hall with Franck and Mendelssohn

The Takács Quartet and pianist Jeremy Denk delivered a performance featuring works by Felix Mendelssohn, Carlos Simon, and César Franck at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall on October 16, 2026, as reported by ConcertoNet.com.

The Bottom Line

The October 16, 2026 concert at Zankel Hall featured performances by the Takács Quartet and pianist Jeremy Denk.

The program included Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, Carlos Simon’s The Warmth of Other Suns, and César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F minor.

The performance marked a notable appearance for the quartet featuring new Romanian-born cellist Mihai Marica.

The Zankel Hall Program and Ensemble Lineup

The performance at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall brought together pianist Jeremy Denk and the Takács Quartet, consisting of violinists Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, violist Richard O’Neill, and cellist Mihai Marica. Marica joins the ensemble as the replacement for Andréas Fejé, marking a transition in the personnel of the quartet.

The evening opened with Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80. Composed as an obsequy following the death of his sister Fanny, the piece reflects intense grief and urgency. The Takács Quartet approached the opening movements with marked agitation and dynamic contrast, moving from the complex vibrato of the start to the major-minor conclusion. The program’s second major work was Carlos Simon’s The Warmth of Other Suns, a piece reflecting the historical Great Migration of Black southerners to the north, originally premiered by the Takács ensemble.

Takacs Quartet and Jeremy Denk Live at Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall [Full Concerts] – !#/

Agitated Mendelssohn and Energetic Franck Noted in Reception

Denk’s piano work combined with the string arrangements, particularly in César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F minor. Rather than playing the Franck piece with standard sentimentality, the ensemble approached the opening with intense vibrato and maintained an energetic pace through the final movement.

Composer Work Performed Key Elements Noted Carlos Simon The Warmth of Other Suns Exploration of the Great Migration through structured three-movement orchestration. César Franck Piano Quintet in F minor Energetic collaboration between Jeremy Denk and the Takács Quartet.

The concert concluded with the Franck quintet, running through the final movement without traditional balancing of propriety, allowing the performers’ volume and intensity to carry through the closing notes of the evening.