Nelly and Ashanti Rework Their Debut Album as Owners

Ashanti is rerecording her 2002 self-titled debut album to reclaim her master recordings as part of the second season of Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which premieres all eight episodes on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Bottom Line

Ashanti is rerecording her 2002 debut album—which features hits like “Foolish,” “Happy,” and “Baby”—to secure ownership of her master recordings.

The upcoming eight-episode season of Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The season follows the couple as they raise their two-year-old son, Kareem, split time between St. Louis and New York City, and reflect on attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s summer wedding.

The Studio Sessions and Master Ownership

The second-season trailer for the Peacock reality series shows Ashanti back in the studio working on new versions of the tracks that launched her career. Originally released through Murder Inc. and Def Jam, her 2002 debut hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

nelly and ashanti getting into an argument over a forgotten bottle of lotion ON THEIR WAY TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S WEDDING is genuinely hilarious. 😭their new reality show trailer actually includes the two getting ready to attend taylor and travis’ wedding, and somehow the biggest… — https://x.com/swiftinspires/status/2111316207882076547

Ashanti addresses the stakes of the project directly in the preview. “It’s so important to show women’s empowerment, and understanding the power of ownership is major,” she says in the trailer.

The decision revisits a long-running dispute over catalog control in the music industry. The late Murder Inc. cofounder Irv Gotti publicly claimed ownership of the original master recordings in 2021 when criticizing her plans to rerecord the work.

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Despite past friction, the upcoming season highlights support from rapper Fat Joe throughout the recording process. Ashanti previously marked the completion of the new recordings with family and friends at an intimate listening event on June 17.

Balancing Touring, Family, and Celebrity Nuptials

Away from the recording booth, the series tracks Nelly and Ashanti as they manage demanding careers while raising their two-year-old son, Kareem. The family splits their time between St. Louis and New York City.

Inside Ashanti’s SXSW Debut: Re-Recording Her Debut Album, Nelly & More | Billboard News

The trailer shows Nelly questioning how long he can sustain the physical demands of his relentless touring schedule. An unexpected family loss also prompts the couple to reevaluate their priorities and focus on time with loved ones.

Beyond domestic life, the new episodes feature footage from the couple’s attendance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebration over the summer.

Ashanti ANNOUNCES Re-Recording Her Debut Album After Finally Owning Her Music Masters