Sydney Marathon Guarantees Entry for Bridge Club

Loyal runners who have completed at least ten Sydney Marathons will now receive guaranteed entry for the 2027 race, following a surge in international demand that left seasoned local participants locked out of the ballot. Under the new policy announced ahead of the ballot closure, 100 spots have been set aside specifically for members of the exclusive Sydney Marathon Bridge Club.

The adjustment addresses growing anxiety among veteran athletes after the event achieved official world major status. With more than 123,000 applicants now competing in the general ballot for just 40,000 starting positions, participation has transformed from a local fixture into a global competition drawing runners from 139 countries, according to figures reported by theage.com.au .

From Local Gathering to Global Major

For years, securing a place at the North Sydney starting line required little more than registering. The Sydney Marathon Bridge Club, which comprises fewer than 100 runners who have finished at least ten prior editions of the race, previously received only commemorative merchandise and their names listed on the event website.

Photo: smh.com.au

However, the explosive growth following the race’s elevation to world major status upended those expectations. Data analysed by running blogger Brian Rock and cited by theage.com.au illustrates the dramatic demographic shift: Australians accounted for 90 percent of the field in 2023, but represented just 39 percent of total finishers in the 2026 race.

The shifting environment caught long-term participants off guard. Viv Kartsounis, a 62-year-old athlete who has completed 16 Sydney Marathons, noted that the camaraderie at the start line has fundamentally changed as the event expanded into a massive international showcase.

Other veteran runners faced exclusion entirely. Soonchil Shin, 59, finished 15 previous Sydney Marathons but failed to secure a spot in the 2026 ballot. Describing the outcome as surprising, Shin contacted race organisers directly to urge them to protect loyal competitors, pointing to established precedents like the New York Marathon, which guarantees entry for runners with 15 or more prior finishes.

Securing the 2027 Start Line

Responding to feedback from displaced club members, race organisers confirmed last month that 100 spots would be reserved for the Bridge Club for the 2027 event, which is scheduled for Sunday, August 29. Because current club membership sits just below 100, every member is guaranteed a spot. This privilege was previously restricted to an even smaller group known as the Blue Line Legends—six runners who have completed every race since the event began in 2001.

The guaranteed entry initiative was introduced alongside a separate ballot category dedicated to race volunteers from previous years, theage.com.au reported.

Event organisers expressed gratitude to the participants who built the marathon’s reputation over decades. For athletes like Shin, the policy correction restores recognition for long-term supporters of the race. Kartsounis added that official acknowledgment of veteran loyalty will likely encourage newer participants to reach the ten-marathon milestone.