Valencia’s Aguirre Debut Ends in 0-0 Draw vs. Athletic Bilbao

Valencia CF played to a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla stadium on October 17, 2026, marking Javier Aguirre’s home debut as manager without a victory. The result leaves Valencia mired in 19th place with just one win from their opening nine matches of the La Liga season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Rotation Warning: Japan international Ryunosuke Sato remained glued to the bench for a fourth fixture, signaling a steep hill to climb for regular minutes under the new technical staff.

Aguirre Seeks Sparks as Mestalla Debut Yields Stalemate

The appointment of Javier Aguirre on September 23, 2026, was designed to arrest an alarming slide that saw Carlos Corberán dismissed after picking up just one point from the opening five fixtures. Yet, following a 2-2 draw away at Racing Santander in Aguirre’s managerial bow, the veteran coach found his tactical adjustments neutralized by a stubborn Athletic Bilbao side. Valencia pressed with intensity from the opening whistle at the Mestalla, deploying César Tárrega, Javi Guerra, Arnaut Danjuma, and Hugo Duro in the starting XI. But the high-energy defensive block failed to manifest in clinical output in the final third.

THE SURPRISING SUPPORT from VALENCIA FANS for JAVIER AGUIRRE’S DEBUT with VALENCIA

The home side’s best sequences arrived immediately after the interval. Danjuma whipped a sharp effort past the post in the 50th minute, while Guerra continued to carry the ball progressively through the central channels. Otorbi injected fresh momentum off the bench with direct running, yet the scoresheet remained blank. AS noted that Valencia’s attacking framework lacked the necessary precision to break down the Basque defense, highlighting the ongoing creative deficit that has plagued the club throughout the autumn fixture list.

Metric Valencia CF Athletic Bilbao Matches Played 9 — Wins 1 — Draws 3 — Losses 5 — Points 6 — Current Standing 19th —

Squad Depth and the Roster Crunch Ahead of Villarreal

With only six points accrued from their first nine outings, Aguirre faces a severe personnel dilemma as the tactical identity of the squad remains in flux. Ryunosuke Sato’s continued omission from the matchday pitch highlights the conservative approach adopted by the technical staff during this relegation battle. The Japanese midfielder watched from the substitutes’ bench for the fourth straight match, with Aguirre prioritizing established La Liga veterans to stabilize the defensive spine.

This Was AGUIRRE’S 1st MATCH with VALENCIA

Valencia travels to face Villarreal on October 24, 2026, looking to escape the relegation zone before the autumn schedule intensifies. Aguirre’s immediate mandate is unlocking a forward line that has managed a meager goal return, relying on Guerra and the supporting cast to translate possession dominance into tangible scoreboard pressure.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.