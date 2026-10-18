Clément Mélomé, widely known by the nickname Mélo, was a versatile Beninese singer-songwriter, accordionist, guitarist, and saxophonist born in 1945 who helped shape the nation's musical scene before his death in Cotonou on December 17, 2012, Wikipédia reported.

Bandleader Helped Found Orchestre Poly-Rythmo Before Fatal Heart Attack

Clément Mélomé served as a foundational bandleader and multi-instrumentalist who helped establish the legendary Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou in the late 1960s.

His early musical foundation spanned classical Gregorian chant training before expanding into accordion performance and collaborative songwriting with peers like Eskill Lohento and François Houessou.

Mélomé’s career was cut short by a fatal heart attack in Cotonou on December 17, 2012, at the age of 67.

Early Formative Years and Musical Training in Benin

Born in Benin in 1945, Clément Mélomé discovered music early in his youth, beginning his formal vocal training with Gregorian chant. This classical foundation set the stage for a diverse career across multiple instruments. G. Vikey.

As his creative ambitions broadened, Mélomé transitioned into composition. He began writing his earliest original material alongside musicians Eskill Lohento and François Houessou, with whom he forged artistic links.

Directing the Sunny Black Band and Shaping Poly-Rythmo

The collaborative path shared by Mélomé, Lohento, and Houessou eventually led them into the Sunny Black Band, a prominent musical ensemble directed by Creppy Wallace. Within this structured environment, Mélomé gained his first formal experience in orchestra direction, mastering the complex dynamics of leading a large ensemble.

Building on that leadership experience, Mélomé joined forces with Eskill Lohento and several other artists in the late 1960s to co-create the Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou. Taking the helm as the band’s director, Mélomé helped steer a collective whose moniker explicitly reflected the vast array of diverse rhythms it interpreted and performed.

Legacy and Passing in Cotonou

For decades, Mélomé remained an instrumental figure in Beninese culture, balancing his roles as a composer, accordionist, guitarist, and saxophonist. His work with Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou cemented his status as a pillar of the nation’s artistic community.

Mélomé’s career came to a close on December 17, 2012, when he died in Cotonou following a heart attack, as documented by La Nouvelle Tribune.