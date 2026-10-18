Chris Pratt and Pope Leo Star in Vatican Documentary on St. Peter’s Tomb

On October 16, 2026, the documentary Pétros Ení — Discovering the Origins premiered at the Rome Film Festival, featuring actor Chris Pratt guiding viewers through the Vatican Necropolis and a special appearance by Pope Leo XIV, Vatican News reported.

Documentary Marks Basilica Consecration Anniversary

The documentary marks the upcoming 400th anniversary of the consecration of St. Peter’s Basilica, which takes place on November 18, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV makes a special appearance in the film’s final scenes, reflecting on St. Peter and his tomb.

The international theatrical rollout is scheduled to begin in February 2027.

Rome Film Festival Premiere and Vatican Recognition

The film opened on October 16 at the Rome Film Festival, held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica’s Gianni Borgna Studio Theatre. Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, expressed his hope that the Pope’s recovery would continue to progress well.

Produced by AF Films in collaboration with Vatican Media and the Fabric of St Peter, the project commemorates the 400th anniversary of the consecration of St. Peter’s Basilica, originally consecrated on November 18, 1626, as reported by Vatican News. Variety exclusively revealed the film’s first trailer on October 16 ahead of the festival screening.

New film follows in the footsteps of St. Peter in the Vatican Neocropolis: "Pétros Ení"

Chris Pratt Explores the Vatican Necropolis

Actor Chris Pratt serves as the on-screen guide for the approximately 60-minute documentary, leading viewers through the history, archaeology, and faith surrounding the Apostle’s tomb. Pratt, who discussed his involvement in a video message shown before the screening, described his experience inside St. Peter’s Basilica as profound, noting that the project has helped define his faith, Vatican News reported.

The documentary’s title, Pétros Ení, refers to a Greek inscription meaning “Peter is here” found near the apostle’s burial grounds, as noted by Variety. The film traces how Emperor Constantine preserved the site by leveling Vatican Hill to build the first large basilica. It also details archaeological excavations commissioned by Pope Pius XII during World War II, which ultimately led to Pope Paul VI announcing in 1968 that St. Peter’s bones had been identified.

Photo: Comic Basics

Project Milestone Date Details Rome Film Festival Premiere October 16, 2026 First screening of Pétros Ení at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. Basilica Consecration Anniversary November 18, 2026 Marks 400 years since the consecration of St. Peter’s Basilica in 1626. International Theatrical Rollout February 2027 Scheduled theatrical release during the opening weeks of Lent.

Documentary to Begin International Theatrical Rollout

Following its premiere at the Rome Film Festival, the documentary is scheduled to begin its international theatrical rollout in February 2027 during the opening weeks of Lent, according to Variety. Regional distribution partners are set to handle the global release, with Hallow Studios managing distribution in the United States and Canada.

Additional distribution partners include Bosco Films releasing the documentary in Spain, and Cinépolis +Que Cine overseeing theatrical distribution in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, as reported by Variety. The film is directed by Paula Ortiz, written by Andrea Tornielli, and produced by Frank Ariza and Manu Vega of AF Films alongside Vatican Media and La Fabbrica di San Pietro.

Chris Pratt and Pope Leo Explore St. Peter’s Tomb in Trailer for Vatican Documentary ‘Disc #shorts