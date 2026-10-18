DDG: Menopause transition may increase type 2 diabetes development

As approaches, medical experts are urging a shift in clinical focus toward metabolic health during the transition. The German Diabetes Society (DDG) reports that hormonal fluctuations in the perimenopause—the years preceding the final period—significantly increase the risk of visceral fat accumulation and reduced insulin sensitivity, even before conventional markers like cholesterol or blood pressure show abnormalities.

Essential Metabolic Health Indicators

Monitor Glucose Metrics: Regular testing of fasting blood glucose and HbA1c (the three-month average blood sugar level) is critical as estrogen levels fluctuate.

Regular testing of fasting blood glucose and HbA1c (the three-month average blood sugar level) is critical as estrogen levels fluctuate. Prioritize Resistance Training: Engaging in muscle-strengthening exercise two to three times per week improves insulin sensitivity and helps counteract muscle mass loss.

Engaging in muscle-strengthening exercise two to three times per week improves insulin sensitivity and helps counteract muscle mass loss. Distinguish Symptoms: Heart palpitations and sweating can indicate both menopause-related vasomotor symptoms and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar); frequent monitoring is necessary to differentiate the two.

Menopause Transition Increases Diabetes Risk

The transition into menopause does not directly cause Type 2 diabetes, but it creates a physiological environment that fosters its development. Professor Dr. Julia Szendrödi, President of the DDG and Director of the Clinic for Endocrinology, Diabetology, and Clinical Chemistry at the University Hospital Heidelberg, notes that changes often manifest before clinical risk markers become apparent. Women who experience menopause before age 45 are at a roughly 30 percent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, according to international studies.

The reduction in estrogen impacts the body’s metabolic pathways, specifically by increasing visceral fat—fat stored deep within the abdominal cavity around organs. This tissue is metabolically active and contributes to systemic inflammation and lower insulin sensitivity, the mechanism by which the body’s cells fail to respond effectively to the hormone insulin. For women with a history of gestational diabetes, the perimenopausal period is a critical window to conduct a comprehensive metabolic screening, including liver values, blood pressure, and lipid profiles.

Managing Insulin Dynamics in Type 1 Diabetes

For individuals already diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, the challenge during menopause is less about the risk of new onset and more about the precision of glucose regulation. Data from a recent cross-sectional survey published in Diabetologia (2025) indicates that many postmenopausal women with Type 1 diabetes experience significant shifts in their glycemic patterns. Professor Dr. Susanne Reger-Tan, Director of the Clinic for Diabetology and Endocrinology at the Heart and Diabetes Center NRW, Ruhr University Bochum, emphasizes that established insulin regimens may lose their predictability as hormone levels decline.

The clinical risk here is “therapeutic masking.” Patients may misinterpret the physiological symptoms of hypoglycemia—such as irritability, tachycardia, or diaphoresis (excessive sweating)—as standard menopausal symptoms. This leads to the consumption of unnecessary carbohydrates or, conversely, the failure to treat a genuine blood sugar crash. Increased frequency of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is the current clinical recommendation to ensure that insulin delivery remains accurate.

Risk Factor Clinical Impact Recommended Action Early Menopause (<45 yrs) Increased Type 2 Diabetes risk (+30%) Early diagnostic screening Visceral Fat Gain Decreased insulin sensitivity Resistance training & fiber-rich diet Hormonal Fluctuations Unpredictable glucose profiles Increased CGM/blood glucose testing

Women with Risk Factors Should Consult Doctor

Women should consult their healthcare provider for a personalized risk assessment if they have a family history of diabetes, a body mass index (BMI) in the overweight category, or a history of pregnancy-related metabolic complications.

Integration of Gender-Sensitive Care

The DDG is advocating for a more integrated approach to gender-sensitive medicine, which incorporates reproductive and hormonal history into long-term preventative care. By recognizing life phases—such as pregnancy, gestational diabetes, and menopause—as distinct periods of metabolic vulnerability, providers can intervene earlier to maintain long-term stability. This approach moves away from viewing menopause as a purely symptomatic event and toward recognizing it as a crucial period for cardiovascular and metabolic preservation.

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