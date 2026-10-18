Minou Ratelband Offers 2,500 Euro Reward for Information on Father’s Location

Minou Ratelband, the oldest daughter of Dutch television personality and entrepreneur Emile Ratelband, has offered a 2,500 euro reward for verified information leading to her father’s whereabouts. Sharing a digital poster on LinkedIn featuring photos of Emile and Nathalia da Silva, she stated that she has not seen her father in one year and nine months.

Essential Facts Regarding the Search

Minou Ratelband offered a 2,500 euro reward late Friday night, October 17, 2026, for the decisive tip regarding her father’s location.

The family states they have had no contact with Emile Ratelband for one year and nine months following his reported 2022 emigration to Thailand.

Children of the television personality previously raised concerns over the past two years regarding increasingly limited communication with him.

The Public Plea on LinkedIn

Late Friday night, on October 17, 2026, Minou Ratelband utilized her professional network profile to launch a public appeal for information, De Telegraaf reported. At the top of the shared digital flyer, a direct question reads: “Wie weet waar onze vader, Emile Ratelband, is?”

The poster displays images of Emile Ratelband alongside Nathalia da Silva. According to the text shared by the family, the children are growing increasingly anxious. They noted that despite numerous attempts to establish contact and secure clarity regarding his health and circumstances, they continue to face complete silence.

Emigration to Thailand and Escalating Concerns

Emile Ratelband gained widespread recognition in the Netherlands through various television appearances and entrepreneurial ventures. In 2022, he reportedly emigrated to Thailand. He shares a total of nine children with different partners.

This public appeal marks an escalation in a multi-year effort by his family. Portions of his children’s group had already raised alarms over the preceding two years concerning the severe lack of communication and difficulty reaching him abroad.

Key Detail Reported Information Reward Offered 2,500 euros for the decisive tip Duration of Absence 1 year and 9 months without contact Relocation Year Emigrated to Thailand in 2022 Family Status Minou Ratelband describes herself as desperate

What Remains Unknown

The family’s public statement emphasizes that they do not know how Emile Ratelband is currently faring, nor do they possess concrete knowledge of his exact address in Thailand. The appeal explicitly requests reliable information concerning the current whereabouts of both Emile Ratelband and Nathalia da Silva, leaving the family awaiting a response that might finally offer reassurance about his well-being.