Mexico Seeks US Probe After ICE Hits Mexican in Texas on Oct 10

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs will formally request an exhaustive investigation from the United States government following an incident on October 10, 2026, where immigration agents struck a Mexican national with a vehicle during an enforcement operation near Houston, Texas.

Consular Intervention and Medical Status

The Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores issued a statement detailing that the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston is providing active protection and consular assistance to the injured national, identified by U.S. media outlets as Miguel Parra-Hernández. Consulate personnel have visited Parra-Hernández twice in a Harris County hospital to interview him, gather facts about the incident, and ensure he receives specialized medical care. According to the SRE, his health is stable, his recovery progresses favorably, and consular officials successfully coordinated with immigration authorities to permit family hospital visits.

Beyond hospital visits, the consular representation met directly with witnesses of what the Mexican government termed an “agression.” Legal teams are currently reviewing the case details to determine the appropriate support required. The ministry emphasized that it will demand accountability and a precise clarification of responsibilities from the competent U.S. authorities.

Revelan la primera imagen del mexicano atropellado por ICE en Houston | Noticias Telemundo

Diverging Accounts of the Harris County Operation

The confrontation unfolded during a turbulent immigration enforcement operation in Harris County. According to statements released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Parra-Hernández and another man, identified as José Mendoza-Cervantes, exited a pickup truck and attempted to flee on foot. The federal agency maintains that Parra-Hernández deliberately ran in front of an ICE vehicle.

Contrasting this official narrative, surveillance footage broadcast by CNN shows an unmarked dark vehicle—allegedly operated by immigration enforcement agents—accelerating before hitting the fleeing Mexican citizen. While the camera angle obscures the exact moment of impact, the sequence raises questions regarding the agency’s operational tactics. Following the collision, ICE confirmed that Parra-Hernández remained under its custody in the medical facility while receiving treatment for lower-body injuries.

Photo: lajornadasanluis.com.mx

Detail Official SRE / Consular Record ICE Enforcement Version Date of Incident October 10, 2026 October 10, 2026 Location Harris County, near Houston, Texas Harris County, near Houston, Texas Individuals Involved Miguel Parra-Hernández, José Mendoza-Cervantes Miguel Parra-Hernández, José Mendoza-Cervantes Nature of Encounter Consular focus on a contested vehicle impact Suspects fled on foot from a vehicle stop