Vivo V80 Lite Will Launch in Indonesia with a 10,000 mAh Battery

Vivo V80 Lite will launch in Indonesia carrying a 10,000 mAh battery, which is the largest capacity the company has ever placed inside a smartphone. The device supports reverse charging to function as a powerbank for other gadgets.

Regulatory Certification and Model Numbers in Indonesia

Disway reported that the Vivo V80 Series has cleared domestic regulatory hurdles by meeting the Domestic Component Level requirements set by the Ministry of Industry, alongside e-Certification from the Ministry of Communication and Digital. Within those regulatory filings, the Vivo V80 Lite carries the model number V2626 and achieved a domestic content score of 35.10 percent. The standard Vivo V80 uses code V2648 with the same score, while the Vivo V80 FE uses model number V2624 with a score of 35.80 percent.

Postel certification records assign certificate numbers to each variant. The standard Vivo V80 holds certificate 126050/DJID/2026, the V80 Lite 5G holds number 126233/DJID/2026, and the V80 FE is registered under number 127419/DJID/2026. Despite these filings, Vivo Indonesia has not yet disclosed a specific release date or retail pricing for any of the three models.

Gathering Challengers to Test 10000mAh Battery Power | vivo V80 Lite

Battery Testing Records and Hardware Durability

The 10,000 mAh power source recently secured a Guinness World Record for the longest electronic product testing livestream. Calvin Nobel, head of product for Vivo and iQOO, stated that the test ran continuously for 32 hours and 37 minutes. Nobel also noted that the V Series aims to combine exceptional battery endurance with a stylish daily design.

Engineers built the battery to withstand extreme temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius. This internal protection system allows the battery health to remain at optimal capacity for up to seven years of regular use. The chassis carries IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance, backed by five years of security software updates.

Photo: Disway

Regional Variations in Processing Power and Hardware Specs

While local specifications for the Indonesian release remain unconfirmed, the device launched in Malaysia in early September. The Malaysian version runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor. By contrast, the Indian variant utilizes a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chip and features a smaller 7,050 mAh battery, according to hardware comparisons cited by uzone.id.

Display Quality and Optics

The front panel features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 by 1,260 pixels. This screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in high brightness mode. A centered punch-hole houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

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The rear camera module pairs a 50-megapixel primary sensor using Sony’s IMX852 with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Out of the box, the software environment runs on OriginOS 6 built on top of Android 16.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Vivo V80 Lite launch in Indonesia?

Vivo Indonesia has not yet announced an exact release date or official pricing for the local market.

Photo: Kontan

What are the key advantages of the 10,000 mAh battery?

The cell provides the largest power capacity ever included in a Vivo phone, achieved a Guinness World Record during a 32-hour livestream test, and maintains optimal health for up to seven years.

Does the device offer water and dust protection?

Yes, the smartphone carries official IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.