MVK Beats FUR 3-1 to Face KC in Play-In Match

Pacific Championship Series representatives MVK secured a 3-1 victory over Brazil’s FUR at the 2026 League of Legends World Championship play-in stage on October 18, 2026, advancing to face Europe’s KC, as reported by gnn.gamer.com.tw.

Controlling the Early Game Objectives

The series victory followed an earlier opening-day sweep against the same Brazilian opponent, yet this elimination matchup required tactical adjustments across multiple maps. In the first game, MVK jungler Gury established early tempo by securing first blood against FUR’s Syndra in the mid-lane, while top-laner Kratos solokilled his counterpart on Camille. MVK maintained high resource control, securing early dragons and rift heralds to break open side lanes.

FUR fought back in the third game, capitalizing on an early bottom-lane kill to feed their Miss Fortune pick. With gold advantages mounting, FUR closed out the map to narrow the deficit. But MVK responded in the fourth game behind AD carry Harky, whose Corki jumped out to a 4/0/0 lead within the opening six minutes. Despite a desperate cross-map teleport play from FUR’s Jax to slow down the momentum, MVK stabilized around objective spawns, secured the Nashor baron, and closed out the series 3-1.

[中文] MVK vs FUR | WORLDS 2026 | Play Ins Day 3

Chasing the Swiss Stage Qualifier

The stakes now shift to an elimination showdown. MVK faces European squad KC on October 19, 2026, with the winner claiming the final available slot in the Swiss-stage main event. Yahoo游戏 also noted earlier in the tournament cycle that MVK’s rookie mid-laner Chika made global headlines by deploying AP Kog’Maw, generating a 1,554 damage per minute and rewriting historic tournament output metrics previously held by elite veterans.

Team Region Current Play-In Status MVK LCP (Pacific) Competing for Swiss Stage Berth KC LEC (Europe) Competing for Swiss Stage Berth FUR CBLOL (Brazil) Eliminated (3-1 Defeat)

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Photo: Yahoo新聞