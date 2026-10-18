Canadian singer Céline Dion brought her Paris concert residency to a close on a Saturday evening, performing before a crowd of more than 30,000 at the Plénitude Arena in Nanterre, reported. The 58-year-old singer wrapped up a series of 16 grand-scale performances that began on September 12, drawing crowds that included high-profile figures such as Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Zinédine Zidane, and Lewis Hamilton.

Closing the Paris Residency Ahead of New Projects

Appearing on stage in a high-fashion Chanel couture gown, Dion opened her final set with “On ne change pas.” The singer maintained a tightly structured setlist across her performances, drawing heavily on her 1990s and 2000s repertoire with late lyricist Eddy Marnay and composer Jean-Jacques Goldman, alongside English hits like “My heart will go on,” Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” and an opera aria.

Massive crowd welcomes Celine Dion at Paris residency

Reflecting on the conclusion of the European run, Dion addressed the audience with visible emotion. “I already miss you! Tonight is the last one. It’s crazy… because I still feel like the first one was yesterday. It goes by so fast. It goes by too fast,” she told the audience.

Future Plans in the United States and France

Following her departure from Europe, the singer heads to Nevada to complete work on her upcoming studio album, slated for release via Sony in the spring of 2027. The upcoming record is expected to feature collaborations with Stromae, Grand Corps Malade, and Mosimann, alongside plans for additional concert dates in 2027.

The Paris run marked a significant return for the artist, who announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder causing severe muscle spasms. Addressing her ongoing health management, Dion shared an update with her supporters. “I have learned to live with this fragility,” she said, adding that she has chosen to turn it into a driving force.

Key Detail Metric / Information Artist Age 58 years old Total Paris Concerts 16 performances since September 12 Venue Capacity Over 30,000 attendees at Plénitude Arena, Nanterre Medical Diagnosis Stiff-person syndrome (disclosed in 2022) Upcoming Releases New album via Sony scheduled for spring 2027

Despite vocal challenges noted by observers, Dion confirmed that further performances in France are already scheduled for May, with all dates currently sold out.