La commercialisation de l’ID.4 a été suspendue en effet. According to automotive reporting from La Presse , the vehicle’s commercialization has been suspended. It will be directly succeeded by the newly minted ID.Tiguan, a vehicle making its public debut across European exhibition circuits.

The Bottom Line

Direct Replacement: The discontinued ID.4 makes way for the ID.Tiguan, which enters European markets at a starting price of 43,990 euros for the 58 kWh baseline variant.

The discontinued ID.4 makes way for the ID.Tiguan, which enters European markets at a starting price of 43,990 euros for the 58 kWh baseline variant. Incentive Impact: Buyers across key regions can leverage local environmental bonuses alongside CEE green grants ranging from 3,535 to 6,145 euros, shifting entry-level purchase costs down significantly.

Buyers across key regions can leverage local environmental bonuses alongside CEE green grants ranging from 3,535 to 6,145 euros, shifting entry-level purchase costs down significantly. Market Realignments: Regional trade dynamics and mounting tariff pressures are forcing automakers to rethink North American line-ups, opening the door for alternative imports like the China-produced e-Tharu.

The Shift From ID.4 to the ID.Tiguan Lineup

As Automobile Propre and Auto Plus report, Volkswagen opened order books for the ID.Tiguan mere days after its October 9 presentation and subsequent public unveiling at the Paris Motor Show. The vehicle serves as a comprehensive mechanical evolution of the outgoing ID.4 platform. The base Trend configuration features a rear-mounted 190-horsepower motor powered by a 58 kWh LFP battery pack. This setup secures a WLTP-rated range of 454 to 456 kilometers. Meanwhile, stepping up to the 77 kWh Pro variant pushes maximum output to 286 horsepower and stretches endurance up to 608 kilometers under optimal testing cycles, as detailed by L’Auto-Journal .

Volkswagen Ditches ID.4 — Meet ID. Tiguan, its Replacement

Yet, charging performance varies widely across trims. The entry-level battery caps direct current charging speeds at 105 kW, requiring roughly 26 minutes to transition from 10% to 80 capacity. Higher tiers utilizing the 77 kWh accumulator accept up to 165 kW. Still, industry analysts at 4Legend.com note that these charging rates remain modest when stacked against competing architectures like the Tesla Model Y, which handles higher intake speeds for faster turnaround times during long-distance transit.

Regional Product Strategies and Tariff Pressures

While European buyers gain immediate access to launch incentives and green bonuses, Canadian consumers face a starkly different retail environment. Because of prevailing North American trade barriers and tariff structures, Volkswagen executives are reportedly weighing the introduction of the e-Tharu—an electrified iteration of the Taos manufactured in China—rather than attempting to ship the European-built ID.3 across the Atlantic.

Photo: Automobile Propre

Vehicle Trim Battery Capacity Output WLTP Range Base Price (EUR) ID. Tiguan Trend 58 kWh 190 hp 456 km 43,990 € ID. Tiguan Life 77 kWh 286 hp 608 km 46,990 € ID. Tiguan Life 4MOTION 77 kWh 299 hp 567 km 49,650 €