Volkswagen’s Electric Urban Car Family Hits 150,000 Orders Ahead of Paris Debut

The Electric Urban Car Family comprising the CUPRA Raval, Volkswagen ID. Polo, Škoda Epiq, and Volkswagen ID. Cross has secured nearly 150,000 orders ahead of deliveries, debuted together for the first time at the Paris Motor Show, and anchored a ten-billion-euro manufacturing investment across Spain.

The Bottom Line

Order Volume: The four-model portfolio has drawn nearly 150,000 pre-launch orders, signaling strong European demand for affordable volume electric vehicles.

The four-model portfolio has drawn nearly 150,000 pre-launch orders, signaling strong European demand for affordable volume electric vehicles. Manufacturing Footprint: Production is anchored on the Iberian Peninsula, with hatchbacks built in Martorell and SUVs in Pamplona under a shared MEB+ modular platform.

Production is anchored on the Iberian Peninsula, with hatchbacks built in Martorell and SUVs in Pamplona under a shared MEB+ modular platform. Capital Expenditure: The SEAT & CUPRA, Brand Group Core, PowerCo, and Future Fast Forward partners are deploying a total of ten billion euros into Spanish facilities and battery infrastructure.

Paris Motor Show Debut Unveils Four Models on One Platform

The Electric Urban Car Family celebrated a major milestone at the Paris Motor Show by presenting all four entries together for the first time. The lineup includes the CUPRA Raval, Volkswagen ID. Polo, Škoda Epiq, and Volkswagen ID. Cross. One year after appearing as heavily camouflaged prototypes at IAA Mobility 2025, the vehicles have transitioned into market-ready offerings built on the modular MEB+ platform.

The shared platform strategy allows more than 80 percent of components and technologies to remain identical across the portfolio. This high level of commonality generates direct synergies in procurement, development, and production while preserving distinct brand identities in design, driving experience, and functionality. All four variants feature front-wheel drive, shared electric drivetrains, and common battery architecture.

Iberian Production Strategy and Capital Allocation

Industrial execution for the family is divided across two primary Spanish sites. The hatchback variants, the CUPRA Raval and the Volkswagen ID. Polo, are manufactured in Martorell, while the Škoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Cross electric SUVs are produced in Pamplona. Thomas Schäfer, Member of the Board at Volkswagen Group, CEO of Volkswagen Brand and Head of Brand Group Core, stated that the two sites operate as one strong Iberian production region.

This industrial rollout is backed by a ten-billion-euro investment program shared by SEAT & CUPRA, Brand Group Core, PowerCo, and partners in the “Future Fast Forward” initiative. That total encompasses PowerCo’s battery cell factory in Sagunto and a separate 300-million-euro commitment by SEAT & CUPRA toward the battery system assembly plant in Martorell. SEAT & CUPRA alone has invested three billion euros toward the transition from combustion engines to electric mobility.

Model Name Vehicle Type Production Facility Underlying Platform CUPRA Raval Hatchback Martorell, Spain MEB+ Volkswagen ID. Polo Hatchback Martorell, Spain MEB+ Škoda Epiq Electric SUV Pamplona, Spain MEB+ Volkswagen ID. Cross Electric SUV Pamplona, Spain MEB+

Market Positioning and Volume Segment Impact

The portfolio targets Europe’s small car segment, designed to lower entry barriers for consumers hesitant to adopt battery-electric vehicles. Thomas Schäfer explained that the project aims to combine speed, economies of scale, and independent brand identities under volume-segment mobility strategies. The accumulated order book of nearly 150,000 units indicates that competitive pricing and everyday usability are driving early customer interest before physical deliveries begin.

The project was developed under the leadership of SEAT & CUPRA, bundling expertise across Brand Group Core partners. By standardizing over 80 percent of technical components while tailoring exterior and interior identities to individual brands, the group intends to democratize electric vehicle technologies across volume markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.