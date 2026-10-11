King’s College London Researchers Find Urolithin A May Improve Heart Function

Researchers at King’s College London have discovered that urolithin A—a natural compound produced when gut bacteria digest pomegranates, walnuts, and berries—improves heart function by up to 80 percent in animal models and human engineered heart tissue, offering a potential new therapeutic avenue for a complex form of heart failure.

Understanding Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

The silent epidemic of heart failure is projected to expand significantly in the United States, with patient populations expected to rise from 6.7 million in 2024 to 11.4 million by 2050. Within this broader category, millions live with a specific clinical presentation known as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF. In this condition, the heart maintains its ability to squeeze and pump blood normally, but the organ grows too stiff to relax and properly fill during the cardiac cycle’s refilling stage.

Affecting roughly 3 million people in the United States and 32 million globally, HFpEF presents major clinical hurdles. Traditional therapies designed for weakened heart muscles fail to address this specific pathology. According to Dr. Joseph Burgoyne, senior study author, treatment options remain limited because the disease is complex and varies considerably between patients. Physicians currently rely heavily on managing underlying comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, and aging, or recommending lifestyle modifications like weight loss.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Compound: Urolithin A is a postbiotic—a metabolic byproduct created when human gut flora break down specific foods, though only about 40 percent of individuals can efficiently produce it naturally.

Urolithin A is a postbiotic—a metabolic byproduct created when human gut flora break down specific foods, though only about 40 percent of individuals can efficiently produce it naturally. The Mechanism: The compound activates a specific protein called PKGlα, which facilitates the relaxation of blood vessels and the myocardial heart muscle tissue.

The compound activates a specific protein called PKGlα, which facilitates the relaxation of blood vessels and the myocardial heart muscle tissue. The Caveat: While preclinical laboratory results show functional improvements, researchers emphasize that eating pomegranates alone will not cure heart failure, and human clinical trials are still required.

Cellular Mechanisms and Preclinical Findings

In recent years, urolithin A has drawn intense scientific interest for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-tumor, and anti-aging properties, earning a reputation as a cellular rejuvenator that helps the body clear out damaged mitochondria. Building on these cellular effects, the research team at King’s College London investigated how the compound impacts myocardial tissue under stress, publishing their findings in Science Advances.

Across both male mouse models and human heart tissue engineered from stem cells in the laboratory, urolithin A administration yielded results. The treatment significantly improved overall heart relaxation metrics, reduced pathological scarring, and limited harmful ventricular enlargement. In animal models specifically, the intervention improved functional measures by as much as 80 percent. The study focused exclusively on male mice, leaving open questions regarding sex-dependent differences in metabolic and hypertensive stress responses, particularly since women experience higher rates of HFpEF.

Parameter Preclinical Finding Clinical Context Target Condition Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) Affects 3 million in the US; 32 million globally Active Compound Urolithin A (Postbiotic metabolite) Produced by gut bacteria from pomegranates, walnuts, and berries Observed Efficacy Up to 80% improvement in heart function metrics in animal models Replicates in human stem-cell-engineered heart tissue Primary Mechanism Activation of PKGlα protein Promotes relaxation of blood vessels and heart muscle

When to Consult a Doctor

Patients diagnosed with cardiovascular conditions must exercise caution regarding dietary trends. While urolithin A has demonstrated a favorable safety profile in human testing, it is not an approved pharmaceutical intervention for heart failure.

Anyone experiencing worsening cardiovascular symptoms—such as sudden shortness of breath, unexplained peripheral edema (swelling in the lower extremities), persistent fatigue, or chest discomfort—must seek medical evaluation rather than attempting self-management through dietary changes. Therapeutic strategies for heart failure require supervision by a qualified cardiologist.

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Translating these laboratory milestones into standard clinical care requires rigorous validation through randomized controlled trials involving large, diverse cohorts of human patients. While dietary approaches that naturally enhance urolithin A production offer a potential area for nutritional science, experts caution against viewing superfoods as standalone medical cures.

“While there isn’t enough evidence to suggest that people should eat pomegranates to treat heart failure, these findings raise the possibility that dietary approaches that enhance urolithin A production may help alleviate this condition,” Dr. Joseph Burgoyne stated.

As the medical research community designs upcoming clinical trials to test urolithin A efficacy in human subjects, maintaining a balanced diet and adhering strictly to evidence-based heart failure management protocols remain the foundational standards of cardiovascular care.