NFL Confirms $8,165 Fine for Houston Texans Receiver Jaylin Noel

Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been fined $8,165 by the NFL for a facemask infraction committed during the second quarter of a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. The NFL could have docked $11,941 for a first-time infraction and as much as $17,911 for a second-time infraction.

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Noel’s minor $8,165 fine avoids escalating disciplinary action, keeping him available for the Texans.

Financial Breakdown of the Week 5 Disciplinary Actions

Head coach DeMeco Ryans avoided broader roster exposure, as Noel was the only Texans player penalized by the league office following a comprehensive video review of the contest.

Even plays that went uncalled during games can draw fines upon further review from the NFL. However, no additional flags or secondary fines were levied against Houston’s active roster. The Iowa State product escaped the higher-tier financial penalties while maintaining his clean repeat-offense record.

Titans Cornerback Micah Robinson Faces Escalated Penalties

While the Texans largely avoided league discipline, the matchup carried direct consequences for Tennessee. Titans cornerback Micah Robinson received a $5,583 fine for unnecessary roughness stemming from a hip-drop tackle during a first-quarter kickoff return handled by Noel.

The infraction carries weight beyond the baseline financial sanction. Under joint guidelines announced by the NFL and NFLPA in August, the infraction assigns Robinson one strike toward a mandatory one-game suspension. Two more strikes in the same category will trigger the suspension.