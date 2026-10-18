Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden warns of hedge fund risks in bond markets

Hedge funds are increasingly dominating global government bond markets, creating a heightened risk of systemic financial shocks. Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden warned that the shift from traditional long-term investors to high-debt, price-sensitive hedge funds has made localized volatility more likely to transmit into broader, systemic financial stress.

Strategic Implications of Leveraged Bond Exposure

Leverage Risks: Hedge funds now control a record 7% of the $30 trillion U.S. Treasury market and over half of the $13 trillion European government bond market, significantly amplifying the impact of minor price fluctuations.

Hedge funds now control a record 7% of the $30 trillion U.S. Treasury market and over half of the $13 trillion European government bond market, significantly amplifying the impact of minor price fluctuations. Crowded Trades: The industry’s reliance on “basis trades”—long cash positions hedged with short futures—creates systemic vulnerability when liquidity dries up during periods of market stress.

The industry’s reliance on “basis trades”—long cash positions hedged with short futures—creates systemic vulnerability when liquidity dries up during periods of market stress. Institutional Exposure: Prime brokerage desks at major banks face significant spillover risks, as hedge funds frequently use sovereign debt as collateral for their leveraged strategies.

The Shift in Global Sovereign Debt Ownership

The composition of bond market participants has undergone a fundamental transformation since 2020. According to data reported by Reuters, hedge funds now account for more than 50% of trading activity in European government bond markets, up from 30% just six years ago. This transition away from traditional “real money” investors—such as pension funds and insurance companies—has introduced a higher degree of volatility.

As CNBC reported, Sarah Breeden noted that these funds are inherently price-sensitive and high-debt, meaning their reactions to market signals are faster and more aggressive than those of institutional buy-and-hold investors. The International Monetary Fund confirmed that total hedge fund assets have reached approximately $13 trillion. This expansion has effectively turned these funds into a primary source of market liquidity, but also a potential catalyst for “turbo-charged” stress during downturns.

Quantifying the Basis Trade and Market Volatility

The mechanism driving this risk is primarily the “basis trade,” an arbitrage strategy that seeks to capture small price differentials between cash Treasurys and futures contracts. Because these price gaps are marginal, funds employ substantial debt to generate meaningful returns. When market conditions shift, the rapid unwinding of these positions can lead to the liquidity dry-ups observed in early October 2026.

Photo: Reuters

The following data highlights the growth and systemic footprint of these entities in the sovereign debt market:

Metric Market Segment Reported Value/Status U.S. Treasury Holdings Record Share 7% of $30 Trillion Gilt Repo Market Borrowing U.K. Sovereign £85 Billion

Institutional Perspectives on Systemic Fragility

The systemic threat posed by these strategies has not gone unnoticed by major financial institutions. Jeremy Barnum, Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase, characterized the debt employed by the hedge fund industry as a "known unknown" during recent analyst briefings. While the industry provides necessary liquidity, its reliance on crowded trades—where many funds hold identical positions—means that when one firm is forced to liquidate, the contagion effect is immediate.

“The hedge fund community has ballooned,” said Lauréline Renaud-Chatelain, fixed income strategy lead at Pictet Wealth Management. “For me, 100% of the explanation (of early October’s low liquidity) is this.”

This sentiment is echoed by analysts at Jefferies, who suggest that hedge funds are likely to use any temporary bond market rallies to increase their short positions on sovereign debt, particularly regarding French 10-year OATs.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Future Market Stability

While the European Central Bank (ECB) has issued verbal assurances regarding its capacity to manage disorderly market movements, the European Securities and Markets Authority has declined to provide specific commentary on the systemic risk posed by hedge fund activities. The lack of granular, real-time data on the total debt hedge funds exert across different sovereign bond markets remains a primary concern for central bankers.

With French debt auctions scheduled for the coming weeks, the market will serve as a test case for whether hedge fund participants can handle fiscal uncertainty without triggering a broader liquidity event.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.