China Space Station Grows Two Generations of Rice in Orbit

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Astronauts aboard China’s space station collected, sowed, and stored a new batch of rice experiment samples last week, marking further progress in research on rice cultivation in space, Global Times reported on Sunday.

Molecular Mechanisms and Orbital Growth

The ongoing research project focuses specifically on the molecular mechanisms regulating multigenerational genetic stability and environmental adaptability of rice in space. By attempting to cultivate two generations of plants in microgravity, investigators hope to map out how prolonged exposure to orbital conditions alters the genetic stability of the crop.

The space station crew completed sample replacements inside the experimental chamber of the containerless materials processing cabinet. They also performed maintenance on the electrodes within its axial mechanism, adhering strictly to the mission’s technical schedule.

China grows rice, other plants in space as part of Tiangong station experiment

Robotic Interactions and Biomechanical Testing

Beyond agricultural work, the crew engaged in touch-interaction tests with Xiaohang, their robotic companion stationed aboard the laboratory. These evaluations gathered empirical data on the machine’s physical movements in response to varied types of human contact, feeding critical motion planning metrics back into future in-orbit operations.

Physiological tracking ran parallel to the engineering drills. The astronauts measured Achilles tendon stiffness, executed lower limb biomechanical tests, and assessed muscle-tendon characteristics as part of a targeted research project examining musculoskeletal loading during exercise.

The crew collected plantar pressure data, joint kinematics readings, and exercise imagery while running and executing resistance workouts under differing loading conditions. These measurements are designed to isolate relationships between external load parameters and internal muscle-tendon interactions.

Force-measuring equipment facilitated grip strength tests, while ultrasound diagnostic tools allowed the crew to examine critical antigravity muscles, including the soleus.

Emergency Drills and Life-Support Maintenance

The three-member crew undertook scheduled in-orbit medical rescue training last week, reinforcing proper application of force and movement procedures within a microgravity environment. They also completed a full-system pressure emergency drill, simulating a complete loss of cabin pressure to test coordination between the orbital platform and ground control teams.

Psychological and decision-making metrics were logged through ongoing assessments of emotional states and emergency problem-solving capabilities during long-duration flight. Routine upkeep rounded out the schedule, with astronauts maintaining the regenerative life-support system, cleaning cabin surfaces, and executing scheduled physical training regimens.