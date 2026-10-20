Blueberry Study Finds Inconclusive Impact on Mood in Older Adults

Daily consumption of freeze-dried blueberries may alter gut bacterial genes related to the neurological signaling molecule GABA in older adults with mild depressive symptoms, though clinical improvements in mood remain statistically inconclusive according to a randomized trial published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging.

While preliminary biological shifts emerged, scientists caution that direct causal links to mood enhancement require further investigation. Neither the participants nor the researchers knew who received the active treatment or who received the control powder during the trial.

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Blueberry Powder Alters Bacterial Genes but Fails Clinical Significance

The Intervention: Participants consumed 48 grams of freeze-dried blueberry powder daily—roughly equivalent to two cups of fresh fruit (American measure, converted to approximately 150 grams)—over a three-month trial period.

Participants consumed 48 grams of freeze-dried blueberry powder daily—roughly equivalent to two cups of fresh fruit (American measure, converted to approximately 150 grams)—over a three-month trial period. The Biological Shift: Investigators observed targeted changes in bacterial genes associated with gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a signaling molecule involved in relaxation and stimulus processing.

Investigators observed targeted changes in bacterial genes associated with gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a signaling molecule involved in relaxation and stimulus processing. The Clinical Limit: The reduction in depressive scores among the treatment group did not reach statistical significance when compared directly against the placebo group, preventing definitive causal claims.

Trial Methodology and Microbial Shifts in Older Adults

Led by researchers from Hebrew SeniorLife, the clinical trial examined adults aged 65 and older who reported low physical activity levels and mild depressive symptoms. Lead researcher Courtney Millar noted, What I missed in the literature is a well-designed clinical study that tests the connection between all those components. Such a large study often starts small, as Millar explained: You first want to see if there is a ‘signal’ that supports our hypothesis. She and her team sought out individuals meeting these criteria for their investigation. Eighteen participants successfully completed the three-month intervention. The active treatment cohort received a daily dose of 48 grams of freeze-dried blueberry powder, while the control group ingested an identical placebo powder devoid of active phytochemicals.

By sequencing the genetic material of the participants’ gut microbiome before and after the trial, investigators tracked shifts in microbial populations and metabolic outputs. Although the overall structural composition of the gut microbiota remained stable and fatty acid production showed no marked divergence, specific bacterial genes underwent detectable modifications. Principal investigator Courtney Millar noted that these genetic shifts specifically involved enzymes linked to GABA pathways, aligning with prior laboratory studies with cells pointing toward neurochemical modulation. Millar added, Consistency is crucial. But two studies are not enough to speak of consistency. I hope our research prompts others to test our findings.

Evaluating the Statistical Gap Between Biology and Behavior

Despite the detection of microbial gene alterations, the trial’s behavioral outcomes left researchers urging caution. While participants in the blueberry cohort demonstrated a consistent numerical decrease in self-reported depressive symptoms, the variance compared to the control arm was not statistically significant. Regarding these limitations, Millar acknowledged, The results are barely generalizable. A follow-up study, she stated, should include more participants, possibly over a longer period, and perhaps test different amounts of berries.

These findings mirror ambiguities observed in broader nutritional psychiatry literature. For instance, while some studies—such as those published in the European Journal of Nutrition—occasionally record transient affective improvements following wild blueberry consumption in younger cohorts, longer-term trials consistently fail to isolate berries as standalone mitigators of clinical depression. Anthocyanins, the bioactive polyphenols responsible for the fruit’s pigmentation, continue to undergo evaluation in systematic reviews examining neuroinflammation and the communication between the gut and brain. Blueberries are also a source of vitamin K and fiber, and their blue color comes primarily from the skin, while the inside of a regular blueberry is usually light green or nearly white, whereas wild blueberries feature dark purple flesh that stains more strongly.

Physicians Should Evaluate Sustained Low Mood over Supplements

Clinical guidelines emphasize that sustained low mood warrants formal evaluation by a primary care physician rather than reliance on nutraceutical supplementation.