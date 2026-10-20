Erina Gudono Stuns in Traditional Attire for Second Pregnancy Maternity Shoot

Erina Gudono has revealed her second pregnancy through a traditional maternity photoshoot styled by makeup artist Bennu Sorumba, capturing widespread public attention as she poses alongside her husband, Kaesang Pangarep, and their firstborn daughter, Bebingah Sang Tansahayu.

Erina Gudono Shares Maternity Photoshoot on Instagram

Erina Gudono’s maternity photoshoot was publicly shared on Instagram by makeup artist Bennu Sorumba, showcasing her prominent baby bump in traditional attire.

The pregnancy follows the birth of their first daughter, Bebingah Sang Tansahayu, who arrived on October 15, 2024.

Public acknowledgment of the pregnancy timeline previously surfaced in July 2026 via local party officials in Solo before this official visual release.

Erina Gudono Wears Traditional Kemben and Gold Jewelry

In the images shared via Instagram, Erina Gudono appears in a dark brown strapless kemben top featuring repeating geometric patterns that accentuate her pregnancy silhouette. The ensemble is paired with a long blue sash draped across her shoulder, detailed with floral motifs and vibrant orange, red, golden yellow, and green ornaments that trail down toward the floor. Her look is completed with cascading gold-toned earrings, layered bracelets, and rings. Her hair is parted to the side and swept into a neat bun, complemented by natural makeup featuring peach blush and nude-brown lipstick. The upload featured two photos shared at the same time.

Photo: RCTI+

Kaesang Pangarep Joins Photoshoot with Daughter

A second image from the shoot features Kaesang Pangarep holding their daughter, Bebingah Sang Tansahayu. Kaesang wears a patterned blue top paired with brown and gold bottoms, while Bebingah wears a white sleeveless wrap dress with blue floral accents. In the photo, Erina stands beside Kaesang with both hands placed on her stomach area. This visual confirmation follows earlier remarks from Central Java PSI Regional Leadership Council Chairman Antonius Yogo Prabowo, who stated in July 2026 that Erina was five months pregnant during a party consolidation event in Solo. The couple previously welcomed Bebingah on October 15, 2024.

Family Milestone Date / Timeline Details First Child Birth October 15, 2024 Birth of daughter Bebingah Sang Tansahayu. Initial Pregnancy Disclosure July 2026 Announced by local officials during a Solo party event. Maternity Photoshoot Release October 2026 Shared publicly via makeup artist Bennu Sorumba.

Production Credits and Creative Team

The maternity session brought together several creative professionals. Bennu Sorumba credited Prolog Design with handling the wardrobe styling, while Maulana Latief managed the hair arrangements for the shoot. Bennu also included a short caption hinting at the nature of the portraits, writing BTS #maternityshoot @erinagudono in the post published on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.